Taylor Gabriel, Ito Smith and other deep league fantasy pickups for Week 3

After the waiver wire dust settles each week, we review the free agent leftovers. Every Thursday, we highlight a few fantasy assets available in at least 90 percent of Yahoo leagues. Please note, these names are generally for deep formats only. If you play in a group with just 8 or 10 teams, you can probably find better ways to patch your roster. But if you’re managing around multiple injuries in, say, a 14-teamer with flex spots to fill, consider these options…

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Chicago (at Ari, 1% owned)

Gabriel deserved a better stat line than 4-30-0 last week, but his quarterback was a bit, um…glitchy — prone to misfires. It was not a quarterbacking clinic at all times on Monday night. If Mitchell Trubisky had simply connected with a W-I-D-E open Gabriel at midfield early in the game, the receiver would have finished with at least five catches for 60-65 yards. A well-thrown ball in that situation might have resulted in a house call, given Gabriel’s exceptional speed and elusiveness.

Trubisky could be an issue all year, obviously. But we should note that Chicago is clearly committed to feeding Gabriel. He drew seven targets on Monday and five in the opener, plus he handled three rush attempts against Seattle, gaining 17 yards. He’s a viable flex for deep leaguers this season, particularly when the byes hit.

Taylor Gabriel is seeing enough targets to make a fantasy splash in Chicago. (EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY)

Donte Moncrief, WR, Jacksonville (vs. Ten, 8% owned)

Here’s another interesting receiver tied to a sketchy passer. Moncrief drew nine targets on Sunday, hauling in four balls for 34 yards and a short-range score. He’s not likely to produce significant yardage totals, but he’s an effective red-zone receiver when healthy. This week’s matchup against Tennessee isn’t too intimidating; the Titans have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing receivers thus far.

Willie Snead IV, WR, Baltimore (vs. Den, 1% owned)

Snead saw six targets in Baltimore’s opener and eight last Thursday at Cincinnati. He’s delivered nine catches, 103 yards and one TD through two games, and he’s played 60 percent of the snaps for the Ravens. Snead is the clear No. 3 receiver for a team that’s already put the ball in the air 89 times.

Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta (vs. NO, 2% owned)

Smith excelled in a supporting role behind Tevin Coleman on Sunday, rushing nine times for 46 yards and adding an 8-yard reception. If you’re wondering about his tackle-breaking ability, just ask Luke Kuechly. Smith can play. He’s about to face a Saints defense that’s allowed 856 total yards and 66 points over two games. Don’t be surprised if Smith finds the end-zone in Week 3.

Ito Smith, making ’em miss. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Mark Walton, RB, Cincinnati (at Car, 1% owned)

Walton is a reasonable deep league stash for Joe Mixon owners — or for anyone dealing with RB issues. He’ll presumably have a rotational role behind Giovani Bernard for however long Mixon is sidelined (reportedly 2-4 weeks). Walton was a productive all-situation back at Miami; a capable runner with pass-catching credentials. If Gio gets dinged, Walton will be the next man up.

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Philadelphia (vs. Ind, 0% owned)

Injuries are the story in Philly’s backfield, as both Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) could be inactive in Week 3. Corey Clement is likely to serve as the team’s lead runner, but Smallwood will have a role as well, in a fantastically friendly matchup. Smallwood carried seven times for 28 yards last week, and he can expect double-digit touches against Indianapolis.

Chandler Catanzaro, K, Tampa Bay (vs. Pit, 5% owned)

Because we know that tens of thousands of you just lost Greg the Leg, and not everyone was successful in attempts to claim Dan Bailey, enter Catanzaro. He is kicking for a team that won’t stop scoring, and is fully approved as a placeholder for Zuerlein.

