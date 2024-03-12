All About Taylor Fritz's Son Jordan Fritz

Tennis pro Taylor Fritz became a dad at 19 years old

Taylor Fritz Instagram Taylor Fritz and his son Jordan Fritz.

Taylor Fritz may be one of America’s most accomplished tennis pros, but first and foremost, he is a father to son Jordan Fritz.

The Break Point subject became a dad in January 2017 when he welcomed Jordan with his then-wife Raquel Pedraza. At the time, Taylor was a 19-year-old rising star in the tennis world.

Early on in his parenthood journey, he credited Pedraza for her help as he tried to juggle the sport and their family. "My life really hasn’t changed too much because of how my wife has really stepped up,” he said in a post-championship press conference in March 2017. “She’s really just doing everything she can for me and for my tennis.”

Still, the 2022 Indian Wells Masters winner discovered a lot about himself through being a father. “I learned one, not to care, and two, just to handle my business and be as productive as possible,” he told Haute Living in August 2023.

Taylor continued, “I do have more things to manage now, and I definitely had to grow up fast, but it was always going to be like that anyway. I was traveling the world when I was 17 to play tennis.”

Here’s everything to know about Taylor Fritz’s son, Jordan Fritz.

Jordan was born in 2017

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media/Getty Taylor Fritz and ex-wife, former pro tennis star Raquel Fritz.

Taylor married his high school sweetheart Pedraza — who was also a pro tennis player — in 2016, per Interview magazine. They welcomed their first and only child together, Jordan, in January 2017.

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships quarterfinalist quickly returned to work and leaned heavily on Pedraza to care for things at home.

“I feel like everything is the way it was before with all the other guys that are my age,” he said in a press conference about how his peers treated him after having his son.

Taylor added, “People can think that maybe I’m spending less time on the tennis court or less time in the gym and that’s perfectly fine.”

Jordan has taught Taylor different lessons

Since becoming a father, Taylor has learned to balance his personal and professional lives better.

“I think [having a kid] taught me a lot of lessons about time management,” he told Haute Living. “I have to juggle all these different things.”

The athlete also came to terms with an important lesson about being confident in himself and his choices.

“It also taught me to not care so much about other people’s opinions,” he said. “There was a lot of talk when I was younger. I was always very concerned about how my career would be affected.”

His parents divorced when he was 2

Taylor Fritz Instagram Taylor Fritz and his son Jordan Fritz take a selfie.

Taylor and Pedraza divorced in December 2019, according to Interview magazine. At the time, Jordan was 2 years old, and though Pedraza was a pro tennis player in the past, she lives a more private life now with their son.

For his part, Taylor is dating Morgan Riddle, an influencer who uses her TikTok platform to “make tennis cool again.”

“It's been great,” he told PEOPLE about their relationship in 2023. “I feel like we're very much a team, and it's been great to have."

Jordan comes from a long line of athletes

Clive Brunskill/Getty Taylor Fritz and Kathy May after the men's final on day 14 of the BNP Paribas Open on March 20, 2022 in Indian Wells, California.

There’s a good chance Jordan might follow in his father’s footsteps one day because he comes from a tennis family. Beyond Pedraza also being a player, both of Taylor’s parents — Kathy May and Guy Fritz — have experience as tennis professionals, per the Los Angeles Times.

Taylor’s mom was a former top 10 player, and his dad teaches the sport after touring himself. Taylor’s uncle, Harry Fritz, was also a pro from Canada, as the Montreal Gazette reported.

Taylor and Jordan make the most of their time together

The tennis pro's career takes him all over the world, and unfortunately, he doesn't always get to spend a lot of quality time with Jordan.

"I have a son that I don't get to see near as much as I'd like,” he said on Netflix’s Break Point series about tennis pros. “As it stands right now, I just have to try to see him as much as I possibly can.”

Still, Taylor is optimistic that his hard work and sacrifice will pay off one day, and his son will be there to witness the result. “I just hope as he gets older he understands what I'm doing, and understands what I'm trying to do,” he said.

Even though he’s busy, it’s still important to Taylor to be around for the big moments, like Christmas. In 2020, he posted a sweet photo with Jordan on Instagram holding a freshly opened Hot Wheels set beside the tree.

“Merry Christmas everyone🎄🎁,” he captioned the snap. “Just glad I got to spend it this year with loved ones ❤️.”

He posted a similar shot in 2021, writing, “Merry Christmas from myself and the big man.”

Jordan’s support means the world to Taylor

Taylor Fritz Instagram Taylor Fritz with his son Jordan Fritz signing autographs at the BNP Paribas Open in 2018.

Taylor loves knowing his son is watching him play and supporting his passion. After the Indian Wells Open in 2018, he brought him along for a little post-match socializing with fans.

“Teaching Jordan how to sign some autographs 🎾🖊😂,” he wrote beside a photo holding his little boy while signing a tennis ball. “Big thanks to my family for the huge support last week👪 🎾loved having them at the @bnpparibasopen ❤️.”

It’s no surprise his son believes he’s the greatest of all time. "When I told him that I'm not the best tennis player in the world, he's a little surprised and a little disappointed that I'm not the best,” Taylor shared on Break Point.

He continued, “He's not easily impressed. I guess I just need to keep improving so maybe at one point I can say, 'Hey Jordan, I'm actually the best in the world.'"

