Taylor Armstrong Joins ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

Taylor Armstrong is returning to Bravo: “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG will be the first franchise star to move shows, currently filming “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” TheWrap has confirmed.

Most recently, Armstrong was seen in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which features cast members from Atlanta, New York, Orange County and Beverly Hills. That series included “RHOBH” costar Brandi Glanville, former “RHONY” stars Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, “RHOA” alums Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, and RHOC icons Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge (of “That’s my opinion!” fame).

Also Read:

Reese Witherspoon Hopes ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Plays Like ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The reality TV star will join “RHOC” for its upcoming 17th season. Having been a founding member of “RHOBH” in 2010, Armstrong remained on the series for three seasons and has since guest starred. It’ll be the first time she appears on “RHOC,” Bravo’s flagship show, which first premiered in 2006 and launched the tentpole franchise.

She’ll be joined on the series by Judge, who confirmed her return to the “RHOC” after exiting two years ago. The show will also feature former mainstay Heather Debrow (who returned last season and costarred alongside Judge), Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. Season 16 stars Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener are departing the series, they announced last month.

Here’s hoping we get another good meme out of her time on the show!

Also Read:

‘Big Brother’ Season 24: A Shocking Back Door Eviction Sends a Power Player Packing