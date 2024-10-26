Taylen Green throws 5 TD passes, runs for 1 TD and Arkansas blows out Mississippi State 58-25

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Quarterback Taylen Green threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score as Arkansas blew out Mississippi State 58-25 on Saturday.

Green led a Razorback offense that had 673 yards of total offense with 359 on the ground and 314 through the air. Green was 23 of 29 with one of those being an interception. Tight ends Luke Hasz and Andreas Paaske each caught two touchdown passes.

On the ground, freshman Braylon Russell racked up 175 yards on 16 carries, Rashod Dubinion had 11 carries for 98 yards and a score and Green rushed eight times for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Two potential touchdowns in the first half that went against the Bulldogs on video review proved vital. Both instances came as Seydou Traore was on the verge of a touchdown but ruled down inside the 1-yard line.

The result of the missed opportunities was a turnover on downs and a field goal from State in the final minutes of the half. Arkansas had a 31-10 lead at the break.

A second half lead ballooned to 41-10 for the Razorbacks (5-3, 3-2 SEC) before the Bulldogs rallied. MSU outscored the Razorbacks 15-3 over a stretch in the second half, but a third potential touchdown was taken away as Johnnie Daniels fumbled at the 1 in the fourth quarter.

As bad as the day was for Mississippi State’s defense, the Bulldogs gave away a lot of points. Mississippi State (1-7, 0-5) had five turnovers offensively with Michael Van Buren throwing two interceptions and fumbling twice.

Van Buren was 22 of 31 for 309 yards and two touchdowns in an otherwise solid day. Kevin Coleman caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown while Traore had 77 yards on five catches. Davon Booth led the team with 17 carries for 93 yards.

The Bulldogs had 471 yards of total offense with 162 on the ground.

Big picture

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs have lost seven-straight games and this one felt like the first time in weeks Mississippi State was taking steps back. The defense continues to track towards being the worst in school history after its worst performance yet.

Arkansas: After a rough week against LSU last week, the Razorbacks looked locked back in as Green lit up Mississippi State’s defense.

Up next

Arkansas hosts Ole Miss on Saturday.

Mississippi State hosts UMass on Saturday.

__

Robbie Faulk, The Associated Press