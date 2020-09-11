Taye Diggs Hopes That His Latest Children's Book Will Inspire Others to Be More Accepting

Courtesy Baskin-Robbins

Taye Diggs believes that his new children's book couldn't have been released at a more perfect and necessary time.

The 49-year-old actor and author teamed up with Baskin-Robbins to bring the mystical world of the brand's new Creature Creations to life with the release of his latest book, The Festival of Creatures.

Available to view for free on the ice cream chain's website, Diggs wrote the story alongside his business partner and friend Shannon Stoeke, and the story focuses on the brand's monster, unicorn and mermaid caricatures as they learn about the importance of kindness, acceptance and friendship.

"I'm hoping that people will take away the idea of joining hands, being more accepting and looking at others that are different with acceptance instead of fear," Diggs tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's just something that we constantly need to be reminded of because it's so easy to look at someone in any situation and just pass judgment."

RELATED: Kansas Baskin-Robbins Location Hilariously Changes Sign to Read ‘No Relation to Carole Baskin’

View photos

Courtesy Baskin-Robbins The Festival of Creatures Book Cover

In the story, young readers meet the three creatures and discover more about each of their unique personalities as they journey through a magical world looking for the ultimate ice cream event.

Though each mystical being originates from a different part of their colorful land, they quickly learn to embrace their new friendships as they discover that they are stronger together than they are alone.

The All American actor — who has written other children's books such as I Love You More Than ... and Chocolate Me! — knows that this story is needed now more than ever to teach children the importance of acceptance.

View photos

Courtesy Baskin-Robbins Shannon Stoeke, Taye Diggs

"When you look at what's going on in society today ... I applaud [Baskin-Robbins] for taking these first steps when everybody's actually very raw and emotional," he says, referring to current events such as the Black Lives Matter movement.

And Diggs credits his young 11-year-old son Walker — whom he shares with ex-wife Idina Menzel — for his love of writing books for children.

"I very much enjoy writing children's books," he says. "When [Walker] was born, I took a special interest [in writing] and I've had a really great time doing it."

RELATED: This Baby's Reaction to Her First Taste of Ice Cream Is Both Adorable and Relatable

View photos

Story continues