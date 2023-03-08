Tay Township seeking nominations for Citizen of the Year

Tay Township is seeking community nominations for their Citizen of the Year for 2023.

To be nominated, a person must be a resident of Tay Township and not have been a recipient of the award in previous years or currently reside as a member of council.

Contributions to better the community will have to have been made in at least one of the following areas: arts/literature; community service/volunteerism; education; environment/science; fitness/recreation/sport; humanitarian activities; keeping history alive; past and current contributions to the community; impact of involvement; leadership roles; community commitment and support.

Forms for the 2023 Citizen of the Year award nominations are available at the municipal office, 450 Park Street in Victoria Harbour, or through the township website. Submissions will be accepted until Wednesday, March 29.

Senior executive assistant Lacey McKay will be the contact to receive nominations, by email or by dropping off in-person at the municipal office. McKay will also be available for further assistance with the nomination form process, and can be reached at 705-534-7248 extension 229.

Derek Howard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, MidlandToday.ca