Taxpayers left on hold for hours face fines as HMRC staff work from home

Millions of taxpayers face waiting hours on hold as HMRC phone operators working from home have been overwhelmed with calls for help ahead of a crucial deadline.

Some 5.7 million taxpayers have until January 31 to file their outstanding returns or face a minimum £100 fine but yesterday were being forced to wait an hour or more for call handlers to answer their queries or were cut off before getting a response.

Accountants and MPs claimed standards of service were being compromised by HMRC’s generous work from home policy that enables staff to spend at least two days a week outside the office.

Government data showed the HMRC consistently had the lowest headquarters staff occupancy rates of any Whitehall department apart from the Foreign Office last year, down as low as nine per cent and no higher than 61 per cent.

It follows criticism just before Christmas by the Commons treasury committee over an HMRC IT blunder that meant as many as 99,000 callers were shut out of phone lines and online services at the beginning of December.

Harriet Baldwin, committee chair, said it would investigate the latest reported problems when MPs returned to Parliament next week.

Complaints were rife yesterday on the HMRC’s customer support Twitter feed. One described how they had “been on hold for nearly two hours and then the call was ended before speaking to anyone. I’m actually trying to pay you some money. Would appreciate someone helping!”

Another said: “I’ve been on hold with the call team for over an hour, as soon as I got through to someone the call dropped - I need help with a specific query that I would prefer to discuss on the phone.”  A third Twitter user said that after a two hour wait on hold with the HMRC helpline, no one picked up her call.

A fourth wrote: “Can you advise as to why since 08.30 this morning until 1145 I cannot reach a person to fix an error made by hmrc I was told in November ‘would correct itself?’ It hasn’t. I made three calls that all lasted 75 minutes and then got cut off automatically. That’s poor.”

An HMRC adviser admitted that when the lines were busy, customers “it seems it does that [cut off].” They urged customers to call at 8am as the “wait time isn’t as long.”

HMRC implemented its flexible working policy in the summer of 2021, allowing staff to work from home for at least two days a week. Since its implementation, the average wait time for callers has increased from eight minutes and 45 seconds to 14 minutes and 17 seconds, according to official data recorded in October.

Yesterday HMRC maintained it had found “no link” between service performance and working from home. It said customer satisfaction was consistently around 80 per cent, it had made improvements including reducing post queues by 1.4 million items last year and the introduction of a wider range of digital services.

However, Chris Etherington, of the tax specialists RSM, said that HMRC was not equipped to both work from home and deliver a high standard of customer service to the taxpayer.

HMRC’s customer service has been in steady decline since the pandemic,” he said. “Their staff has not been in the office as much and there has been a degradation in the time it takes for phones to be answered.”

“HMRC moved rapidly to working from home, but the technology was not there for them to adapt quickly. It may be good for staff to have that flexibility but a balance has to be struck – it has to work for the employer, employees and the taxpayer.”

Nimesh Shah, of the tax specialist Blick Rothenberg, said: “Waiting times have shot through the roof since the pandemic. The department has a very bureaucratic culture. Perhaps it is not best suited to a working from home environment.”

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, deputy chair of the public accounts committee, said HMRC needed to review all its practices including working from home to ensure it was delivering its services as efficiently as possible. “They should be aiming to offer a reasonable response time particularly at this time of year when the tax yar is ending,” he said.

John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, said: "The process of doing your returns is already stressful enough, without tax officials going AWOL and basic services breaking down. The public sector must get a grip and do more to keep the system working as it should be."

It comes after new figures laid bare the scale of Whitehall’s working from home culture with one in five desks having been removed recently.

Data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act from 14 of the biggest ministries showed they had 27,004 desks in January 2020, just before Covid struck. By November 2022 that figure had fallen to 21,641, a drop of 5,363.

