Taxpayers will foot the bill for MPs' Christmas parties

MPs will be allowed to pay for Christmas parties at the taxpayers' expense for the first time under new rules.

Members can claim food, refreshments, decorations and even festive greetings cards, according to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa).

But MPs have been told they will not be allowed to buy alcohol with the public funds and have been urged to show restraint.

The new rules, first reported by the Daily Mail, say that Christmas parties must "represent value for money, especially in the current economic climate".

However, there was a growing backlash against the generous new rules last night which come as households are being forced to tighten their belts, faced with soaring bills and the highest tax burden since the Second World War.

''MPs already get a plum deal without taxpayer-funded office jollies,'' John O’Connell of the TaxPayers’ Alliance told the Mail.

''While businesses and households in their constituencies pay for parties out of their own pockets, politicians get to dip into the public purse. MPs who want Christmas bashes should foot the bill themselves.''

The new guidance was published by Ipsa last week to deal with "frequently asked questions" about budget allowances for MPs and their staff during the festive season.

It stated: "MPs can claim the costs of food and refreshments for an office festive event under the discretion allowed as 'hospitality'.

"As with all claims, value for money should be considered and all claims will be published in the usual manner. No claims are allowed for alcohol."

MPs are told they can use their annual office budgets, £31,620 for those in London constituencies and £28,570 for the rest of the country, to "claim the cost of festive decorations for their office".

They can also claim back the cost of printing and sending cards but are warned "they should not be sent to large groups or all constituents as there is a risk this may not represent value for money and could be considered self-promotional".

Ipsa said: "There is discretion within budgets for some items, but we would remind MPs that claims should represent value for money, especially in the current economic climate, must be expressly parliamentary in nature and should not be party-political, campaigning, or self-promotional."