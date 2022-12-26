Taxpayer-backed watchdog forced to pay CompareTheMarket £4.8m after overturned ruling

comparethemarket

The competition watchdog has been forced to hand £4.8m of taxpayer cash to CompareTheMarket following an overturned ruling on home insurance deals, the Telegraph can reveal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been ordered to pay the price comparison website’s costs after losing a legal battle with the company over a fine it tried to hand down.

The CMA fined CompareTheMarket £17.9m in November 2020 over complaints it had prevented insurers from offering cheaper deals on rival sites.

But the ruling was overturned in August, with a tribunal concluding there had been no adverse effect on competition and criticising the CMA's investigation.

The Telegraph understands the two sides have now reached a settlement agreement, with the CMA agreeing to pay costs of around £4.8m.

The CMA is a non-ministerial government department funded by the Treasury, meaning the agreement will impact taxpayer-funded budgets.

The settlement is a setback for new CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell, who formally took over the top job this month.

It is likely to renew criticism of the watchdog, which think tanks and senior Whitehall figures fear is stifling growth by smothering dealmaking.

The dispute revolved around CompareTheMarket’s use of contractual restrictions on home insurers that prevented the website from being undercut.

The watchdog ruled that these so-called “most favoured nation” clauses, used between 2015 and 2017, made it harder for rivals to compete, as they were unable to offer lower prices.

It found that home insurance companies were also more likely to pay higher commission rates to comparison sites, which could in turn push up premiums for customers.

At the time, CompareTheMarket, whose parent company is BGL, said it “fundamentally disagreed” with the decision and filed an appeal.

In a landmark verdict this summer, the Competition Appeals Tribunal (CAT) sided with CompareTheMarket, which is known for its meerkat mascot Aleksandr Orlov who uses the catchphrase “simples”.

Story continues

The judicial body ruled that the most favoured nation clauses had no adverse impact on competition. It found no evidence these clauses impacted the commission paid by insurers to price comparison sites or the premiums paid by consumers.

In a further blow to the watchdog, the CAT also concluded that the CMA had used an artificially narrow definition of the market and criticised its approach to the use of evidence.

A CMA spokesman said: “The CMA has reached an agreement with BGL to pay an agreed amount of the legal costs involved. This is intended to be final and to bring the matter to a close.

“The CMA will continue to investigate suspected breaches of competition law, which is there to protect businesses and consumers. It’s therefore appropriate for the CMA to defend its position and, whilst the majority of appeals are quashed, this appeal was upheld.”

Mark Bailie, chief executive of CompareTheMarket, said: “Although I am naturally pleased with the Competition Appeals Tribunal’s decision and with this subsequent agreement with the CMA, my main focus is on continuing to help our customers get the savings they deserve at a time when the role of price comparison websites is more critical than ever.”



The CMA has faced criticism for its increasingly interventionist approach, particularly to tech firms, amid fears that the aggressive stance could make the UK a less attractive market for international businesses.

In October, Facebook-owner Meta announced it would reverse its planned $400m takeover of New York-based animated image business Giphy after a long running fight with the CMA. It marked the first time a deal involving a major Silicon Valley company was blocked by the watchdog.

Whitehall officials have called on the CMA to focus on ending consumer rip-offs, rather than intervening in deals that could help drive economic growth.



A source told The Telegraph in September: “We need to get the CMA away from copying the EU’s approach and instead thinking about what is good for economic growth.”

Ms Cardell was made permanent chief executive of the CMA after serving as interim boss since July, following the departure of Andrea Coscelli.