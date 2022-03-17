Taxis Travel 2,000 Miles to Bring Ukrainian Refugees to Spain: 'Heart Is Just Breaking for Them'

Aaron Parsley
·4 min read
Spanish taxi drivers Ukraine
Spanish taxi drivers Ukraine

CESAR MANSO/AFP via Getty

A convoy of Spanish taxis recently traveled more than 2,000 miles to Poland, where they dropped off toys and supplies and picked up Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's ongoing invasion to bring them safely to Madrid on Wednesday.

"I made the decision to do this after watching footage of what the children and women were going through in the war," one driver, Javier Hernandez, told Reuters in a story published Thursday. "I was planning to go on my own. But I learned that other colleagues had the same idea to help, to take people away from that hell. In the end, 34 cabs are taking part in this. I am very happy."

According to Reuters, drivers, doubling up with two per vehicle, began the 40-hour round-trip last Friday in Madrid — covering the estimated $55,000 cost themselves and with donations raised while organizing the mission.

"In the journey back, our cars will be full of these special passengers, these children and women who are going through such hard times," Madrid Professional Taxi Federation spokesman Jose Miguel Funez told Reuters. "We will take care of them in the two days ahead. And we hope to get to Madrid on Wednesday morning."

More than 3 million refugees, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24, according to the United Nations. Two thirds of those people entered Poland, with 300,000 continuing their voyage to countries in Western Europe.

"It is a nightmare and a horror, a humanitarian disaster. It's a war. There's a lot of dead people. And there is no end to it. We don't know how long it will continue," Olga, 38, told Reuters as she prepared to travel by Spanish taxi from Nadarzyn, Poland, to Madrid with her two children: a 11-year-old son, Slavik, and a 6-month-old daughter named Vera.

Olga's father and brother stayed in Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders.

"My heart is just breaking for them," taxi driver Pablo Ucero, 58, said. "Nobody should have to live through something like this."

Mayte Pérez, 51, said she made the trip with her husband and four neighbors, bringing back seven refugee passengers, including a mother with two children and a girl who traveled alone.

Pérez told Reuters she was "afraid of hurting them" by asking questions about the experience of fleeing their homes in Ukraine and their journey to Poland where she picked them up.

Ukrainian refugees are eligible to live, work and attend school in European Union countries for at least a year, according to new immigration policy, The Washington Post reports.

Once they arrive in Spain, the refugees are given access to medical care before getting temporary accommodations and then granted permits to become residents who are allowed to work, according to Reuters.

"Some of our drivers are already talking about doing the route again," Funez said. "We have saved 140 lives and you cannot put a price on that."

Russian attacks continue some three weeks after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

