Taxi-top garden: Thailand's idle cabs come to life as drivers grow food on roofs

In a car park in Thailand's capital of Bangkok, green shoots sprout from the roofs of colourful taxis. A mass graveyard for Bangkok's flamboyantly coloured cabs left idle and decaying by coronavirus curbs has come to life with mini vegetable gardens and frog ponds set up to help feed out-of-work drivers. AFP

Workers at the Ratchaphruek Taxi Cooperative built the miniature gardens by stretching black bin liners across bamboo frames and covering them with soil. They then planted a variety of crops, including chillies, cucumbers and courgettes. AFP

"This is our last option," Thapakorn Assawalertkun, one of the company owners, told AFP, saying many of the vehicles still had large loans outstanding on them. "We figured we'd grow vegetables and farm frogs on the roofs of these taxis." AFP

Kamolporn Boonnitiyong, an administrator with the company, said though the gardens keep people occupied, they are only a temporary fix. "To a certain extent, it has helped with lessening our stress but it isn't really the answer," Kamolporn was quoted as saying. AFP

The taxi trade in Bangkok normally relies heavily on tourism but tight restrictions on entering the country means it has almost come to a standstill. Growing vegetables on top of the roofs won't damage the taxis since most of them have already been damaged beyond repair. The engines are broken, tyres are flat. AFP

