'Taxi' reunion: Tony Danza talks past romance with co-star Marilu Henner

Tony Danza is sharing details about his romance with former "Taxi" co-star Marilu Henner.

The co-stars shared a stage Monday on "The View" for the 45th anniversary of the 1970s sitcom, alongside Carol Kane, Danny DeVito, Christopher Lloyd and Judd Hirsch.

The "Who's the Boss?" actor has called Henner, 71, who was the only woman on the show for its first four seasons, his "first Hollywood girlfriend."

"I walked in, I saw six guys and her. Even if it wasn't six guys, it would've been her," he said.

Tony Danza (not shown) opens up about his past romance with "Taxi" co-star Marilu Henner, left.

The couple dated while on the show, which originally aired from 1978 to 1982 on ABC and from 1982 to 1983 on NBC.

They eventually called it quits, with Danza, 72, joking that Henner's "great memory" was partly to blame.

"The problem is, you don't want your girlfriend to have a great memory. 'Don't you remember?' Of course she does!" Danza said. "She remembers everything, and so it's just not something you want."

Henner — who, according to a 2017 "Today" show interview, has a Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory allowing her to recall what she did on a specific date — laughed in response.

The "Taxi" cast often meets up on Zoom calls, but decided to meet up in person on the talk show with the help of co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

The co-stars already planned to be in town together to catch DeVito's Broadway show "I Need That" alongside his daughter, Lucy DeVito.

Danza went on to marry Rhonda Yeoman, with their marriage lasting from 1971 to 1974. They share a daughter, Gina, and a son, Marc. Danza divorced from his second wife, film producer Tracy Robinson, in 2013. The couple first married in 1986 and share two daughters, Katie and Emily.

Somewhere in that time, Danza allegedly had a fling with Teri Copley — at least according to her then-boyfriend, John Stamos.

Stamos alleges the "We Got It Made" star cheated on him with Danza, after noticing a car parked in her driveway with a "half-unrolled poster of my girlfriend, naked" inside, signed "My Dear Tony, I’ll love you forever."

Henner has been married to her third husband, Michael Brown, since 2006. She has two sons, Joe and Nick, from a previous marriage to director Robert Lieberman, from 1990 to 2001. Her marriage to Frederic Forrest lasted from 1980 to 1982.

Contributing: Edward Segarra

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tony Danza, 'Taxi' co-star Marilu Henner reminisce about relationship