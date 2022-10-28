‘Taxi boats’ steered by Albanian smugglers stay off the coast to sidestep French police

People smugglers steer ‘taxi boats’ by sea to Calais to pick up migrants making it more difficult for the police to seize them - Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP

Channel migrants are using “taxi boats” in a new tactic to evade French police and reach the UK, the Republican MP for Calais has revealed.

Amid growing concern over the surge in Albanians crossing the Channel, Pierre-Henri Dumont said people smugglers were steering the boats by sea to Calais where they positioned them 10 metres off the beach to pick up migrants who had to wade into the sea.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the MP said it made it more difficult for the police to intercept, seize and puncture the boats than if they had to be carried across the beaches and launched from land.

The shortage of dinghies has led to the criminal gangs manufacturing their own in Turkey, according to Government sources.

In one incident early one morning last week, the tactic was used at a beach in the heart of Calais to pick up dozens of migrants who outnumbered the handful of police who spotted them.

“You cannot stop 50 people running into the sea even if you have 10 police officers,” said Mr Dumont.

“My point is we can put every kind of police force, and armoury, even drones or technological stuff to stop them but they will find a way to cross.”

In a call with President Emmanuel Macron, Rishi Sunak yesterday pledged they would make the Channel route “completely unviable”. Britain is looking for the proportion of crossings blocked by the French to be increased from the current 42.5 per cent to 80 or 90 per cent to make the smugglers’ business model uneconomic.

But Mr Dumont warned France could only “delay, not stop” the migrants as French law did not allow migrants to be detained or jailed even if they did not have a visa - which meant they had to be released unless they were people smugglers.

“If you are stopping someone from crossing the Channel, you are not stopping them for months or years. You are stopping them for hours or for days because they will try and try again until it succeeds,” he said.

The MP for Calais said the tactic made it more difficult for the police than if the boats had to be carried across the beaches - Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP

Mr Dumont accepted the need for a “hard and harder” border - with Britain prepared to pump tens of millions more on top of last year’s £54 million into doubling the number of French officers on the ground, more drones and surveillance equipment.

But he warned that setting a “target” such as 80 per cent risked “dangerous populism” in that it would raise expectations among the public, and if missed, would result in a backlash.

“Taxpayers will say we are giving more and more money to France, they are not succeeding so we want our money back. We should do whatever we can to stop the crossings but at the end of the day such numbers plucked out of nowhere is dangerous,” he said.

One of his biggest concerns was the “crazy” agreement that allowed Albanians to enter and travel freely in the Schengen zone of EU nations without a visa for up to 90 days out of any 180 days.

“That’s a crazy system where you can come by Easyjet from Tirana in Albania to Paris for 20 Euros, then cross the Channel and not face the risk of being deported,” he said.

His solution, he said, was for the UK to be less attractive as a place where it was easy to get a job on the black market. “If it is hard for them to find a job, hard for them to find a house, that’s something we can work on,” he said.

He advocated safe and legal routes for migrants to apply for asylum in the UK from mainland Europe so that Britain had a legal justification to send anyone who arrived illegally back to their home country.