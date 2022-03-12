Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
kupicoo / iStock.com
kupicoo / iStock.com

Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger taxpayers don’t enjoy, including the ability to contribute more to retirement accounts.

See: What To Do (and Not Do) If You Can’t Afford Your Property Taxes
Taxes in 2022: Find Out Everything You Need To Know About Filing, Refunds and More

Some of the breaks date back 20 years, when they were included in the Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act that took effect in 2002, the AARP reported. The provisions were put in place because some lawmakers worried that boomers weren’t saving enough for retirement. Other tax-saving provisions were added in the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the tax breaks you’ll enjoy once you turn 50 and older:

  • Higher contribution limits for retirement accounts: The contribution limit for most employees with 401(k), 403(b), most 457 retirement saving plans and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan has been raised to $20,500 in 2022 from $19,500 in 2021. But employees 50 and older can add an additional $6,500, for a total of $27,000.

  • Higher contribution limits for Health Savings Accounts: Most taxpayers can contribute up to $3,650 to HSAs if they have coverage for themselves, or up to $7,300 for family coverage. The catch-up is an additional $1,000 if you reach 55 during the year. Just keep in mind that your contribution limit is reduced by any amount your employer contributed that has been excluded from your income.

  • Bigger standard deduction at age 65: Taxpayers get a standard deduction that reduces their taxable income and lowers their tax bill. For 2022, most married couples will get a standard deduction of $25,100. For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction is $12,550. But if you are 65 or older and file as a single taxpayer, you get an extra $1,700 standard deduction for tax year 2021 and an extra $1,750 for tax year 2022. If you are married and filing jointly, the extra standard deduction is $1,350 if only one person is 65 or older. If both are 65 or older, the extra standard deduction is $2,700. For taxpayers who are both 65 and older and blind, the extra deduction is doubled.

Another potential benefit is that you can use the new simplified Form 1040-SR for seniors if you are 65 or older and don’t have a complicated tax return. The form features a larger typeface it you still file paper returns.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • US Flag Blows in Wind as Snow Falls at Nashville NWS Office

    Snow fell outside the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Nashville, Tennessee, on the night of Friday, March 11, footage posted here shows.The NWS had forecast a “fast-moving winter storm” in the area. It called on residents to avoid travel, warning of “hazardous weather conditions.” Credit: NWS Nashville via Storyful

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 'Just so powerful': Youth group sings Ukrainian anthem before Ottawa Senators game

    Lana Pastuszak says she knows it will be emotional when she steps out to perform the Ukrainian national anthem before the Ottawa Senators game at the Canadian Tire Centre Thursday night. The 18-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian will be joined by other members of Plast Ottawa, a Ukrainian youth organization that has been selected to sing the anthem to show support during the Russian invasion. Last week, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk announced the team would play the Ukrainian national anthem befo

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.