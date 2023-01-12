TaxBandits Supports E-filing W-2 PR, 940-PR, and 941-PR Forms for Tax Year 2022

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Employers operating in Puerto Rico are also required to file employment and payroll tax returns. For their convenience, these forms are available in Spanish. The deadline for filing several of these returns is January 31, 2023, just a few weeks away. TaxBandits supports filing IRS Forms W-2 PR, 940 PR, and 941 PR for the 2022 tax year.

Form W-2 PR

This form must be completed for each employee on an employer's payroll. Form W-2 PR reports the wages that the employee received during the tax year, as well as the taxes that were withheld from the employee's pay.

Form 941 PR

Form 941 PR should be transmitted to the IRS on a quarterly basis, the deadline to file for the fourth quarter of 2022 is January 31, 2023. Employers should file this form to report all employment taxes, including Social Security and Medicare taxes.

Form 940 PR

Form 940 PR should be filed with the IRS annually. This form is used to report Federal Unemployment Taxes, also referred to as FUTA taxes.

Form 940 and 941 Schedule R

The Schedule R must be attached to Form 940 and 941 by CPEOs, PEOs, and other reporting agents who are filing on behalf of their clients.

With TaxBandits, clients can file and manage all these forms from one user-friendly application. With a straightforward filing process and many time-saving features, TaxBandits streamlines the e-filing process. Clients can easily file any volume of forms, using the TaxBandits bulk upload feature and they can maximize their time and savings by purchasing prepaid credits that never expire.

When asked about the tax season, CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, Agie Sundaram stated, "TaxBandits offers simple e-filing solutions for the business owners and tax professionals of Puerto Rico. With TaxBandits our clients can manage all of their year-end filings from one intuitive and secure application. With competitive pricing and customer support available in Spanish, we offer the premier e-filing solution".

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of 1099 Form, Form W2, 1095-B, 1095-C, 940, 941, and W-9, serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

About SPAN Enterprises

Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax 990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer at stephanie@spanenterprises.com.

Please direct all media inquiries to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer, at support@taxbandits.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734691/TaxBandits-Supports-E-filing-W-2-PR-940-PR-and-941-PR-Forms-for-Tax-Year-2022

