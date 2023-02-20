TaxBandits Offers Solutions For Filing 1099 / W-2 Corrections And 940/941 Amendments

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / It happens every tax year, in the rush of completing the extensive IRS/SSA filing deadlines on January 31st, employers misreport information on Forms 1099 , W-2, 940, and 941. While this can cause panic for employers, it's unnecessary. Employers can easily update information on these forms by filing a correction form.

Once the IRS/SSA accepts the form, a 1099 correction can be filed for 1099s and a W-2c can be filed to correct certain information on Forms W-2 . With TaxBandits, a leading e-file provider, corrections can be filed in minutes, and the risk of IRS penalties can be avoided completely.

1099 Corrections with TaxBandits

Completing corrections for 1099 forms filed with TaxBandits is a simple and streamlined process. Clients can file corrections for original 1099 forms that they filed with TaxBandits. They also have the option to easily void 1099 forms that they were not required to file. TaxBandits enables clients to file their corrections in bulk or one form at a time.

Form W-2 Corrections (W-2c)

TaxBandits supports Form W-2c , the corrections form required for W-2 filers. With bulk uploading, employers of all sizes and tax professionals can easily tackle large amounts of data. Plus, TaxBandits automatically generates the summary Form W-3c for the user's records.

TaxBandits makes the corrections process as simple and painless as possible. Clients can easily select postal mailing or online access, then TaxBandits will print and mail the updated copy to the employee, or make the form available in their secure portal.

940 Amendments and Form 941-X

With TaxBandits, clients can file a 940 amendment to correct errors filed on a previous Form 940 (Employer's Annual Federal Unemployment (FUTA) Tax Return. Additionally, TaxBandits supports Form 941-X, clients can easily fill out this form and download it from their TaxBandits account. Then, they can simply mail it to the IRS address provided.

When asked about tax season, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TaxBandits, Agie Sundaram, stated "We want to thank all of our clients as we finish up our busiest and most successful tax season yet. We also want to remind them that we are here throughout the corrections process, providing the same efficient features and excellent customer support.

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of 1099 Form , Form W2 , Form 940 , Form 941 , 1095-B , 1095-C , and W-9, serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

About SPAN Enterprises

Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

