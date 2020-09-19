Taxation law corners amounts for PM-CARES Fund to the detriment of state relief funds: TMC

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday said in the Lok Sabha that The Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation & Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 corners the public funds for Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to the direct detriment of state relief funds.

"The Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation & Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, is deeply problematic because it further weakens the rights & resources available to states by taking away statutory promises made under the new GST regime," the TMC MP said.

"The Taxation and other Laws (Relaxation & Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020 corners the public funds for PM-CARES to the direct detriment of state relief funds," she added.

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020, was passed in the Lok Sabha with a voice vote today.

Earlier on March 31, 2020, The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020 was promulgated which, among other things, provided for a deduction for donation made to the PM-CARES Fund. (ANI)

