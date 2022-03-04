Tax season was pushed back in NC. What’s changed and when are refunds expected?

Evan Moore
·2 min read

After a weeks-long delay, the North Carolina Department of Revenue began accepting individual income tax returns on March 1.

Tax season started behind schedule because of the late approval of the state budget, which included multiple tax law changes, the News & Observer reported.

Included in the state budget is a lowered individual income tax rate – from 5.25% to 4.99% – which started with the new year.

Here’s what to know about when to file tax returns and when to expect a refund:

When will I get my refund?

NCDOR will begin sending refunds in April, the agency said in a news release. You can check the status of your refund on ncdor.gov.

It typically takes up to eight weeks to get a tax refund for electronically-filed tax returns, and up to 12 weeks for paper returns.

Your tax refund might be delayed if:

  • A math error is found on your return

  • You used more than one form type to complete your return

  • Your return is missing information or incomplete

  • Your return was selected for additional review

How can I get my refund faster?

Electronic filing ensures a faster refund is the most secure way to file, according to NCDOR. Paper returns filed through a tax preparer will not be processed earlier than electronic returns.

You can file your taxes online at ncdor.gov, or use a tax preparation software like TurboTax, TaxSlayer or H&R Block.

When is the deadline to submit my return?

Tax returns are due on April 15, but returns filed on or before April 18 will be considered filed on time, due to the Emancipation Day holiday.

If you file your tax return after the deadline, the state can charge a late fee of 5% of your unpaid balance every month your return is late.

For example, if you file your return two months late, you will be charged 10% of your unpaid balance. The total amount of your late fees cannot exceed 25% of your balance.

The state can also charge a penalty of 10% for late payments. However, if you have an extension and pay 90% of what you owe, no penalty will be accessed if the remaining 10% is paid by the deadline.

What to know about federal tax refunds

The IRS has already sent out some tax refunds to those who filed early.

If you claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit, you should have received your refund on March 1 if:

  • You filed your return online

  • You chose to get your refund by direct deposit

  • The IRS found no issues with your return

The IRS will send you a letter if they need more information about your return.

You can check the status of your refund using the Where’s My Refund? tool or IRS2Go app.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Blue Jackets GM strongly denies Patrik Laine trade rumours: 'People make up sh-t'

    Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't want to hear your Patrik Laine trade rumours.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • 10 NHL Insights and Observations: Will lack of parity lead to more trades?

    This week we look at Colorado’s excellence, shooting for a rebound, player tracking stats, Alexis Lafreniere, Trevor Zegras, and more.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Oilers' Brendan Perlini found out from his mom that he got waived

    Tough news to have to hear from your mom.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,