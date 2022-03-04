Tax season was pushed back in NC. What’s changed and when are refunds expected?

After a weeks-long delay, the North Carolina Department of Revenue began accepting individual income tax returns on March 1.

Tax season started behind schedule because of the late approval of the state budget, which included multiple tax law changes, the News & Observer reported.

Included in the state budget is a lowered individual income tax rate – from 5.25% to 4.99% – which started with the new year.

Here’s what to know about when to file tax returns and when to expect a refund:

When will I get my refund?

NCDOR will begin sending refunds in April, the agency said in a news release. You can check the status of your refund on ncdor.gov.

It typically takes up to eight weeks to get a tax refund for electronically-filed tax returns, and up to 12 weeks for paper returns.

Your tax refund might be delayed if:

A math error is found on your return

You used more than one form type to complete your return

Your return is missing information or incomplete

Your return was selected for additional review

How can I get my refund faster?

Electronic filing ensures a faster refund is the most secure way to file, according to NCDOR. Paper returns filed through a tax preparer will not be processed earlier than electronic returns.

You can file your taxes online at ncdor.gov, or use a tax preparation software like TurboTax, TaxSlayer or H&R Block.

When is the deadline to submit my return?

Tax returns are due on April 15, but returns filed on or before April 18 will be considered filed on time, due to the Emancipation Day holiday.

If you file your tax return after the deadline, the state can charge a late fee of 5% of your unpaid balance every month your return is late.

For example, if you file your return two months late, you will be charged 10% of your unpaid balance. The total amount of your late fees cannot exceed 25% of your balance.

The state can also charge a penalty of 10% for late payments. However, if you have an extension and pay 90% of what you owe, no penalty will be accessed if the remaining 10% is paid by the deadline.

Story continues

What to know about federal tax refunds

The IRS has already sent out some tax refunds to those who filed early.

If you claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit, you should have received your refund on March 1 if:

You filed your return online

You chose to get your refund by direct deposit

The IRS found no issues with your return

The IRS will send you a letter if they need more information about your return.

You can check the status of your refund using the Where’s My Refund? tool or IRS2Go app.