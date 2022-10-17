The tax rises and spending cuts Jeremy Hunt could announce today

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt arriving home after a morning run
New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt arriving home after a morning run

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will announce a series of Budget U-turns on Monday in an effort to reassure the markets and mutinous Tory MPs threatening to unseat Liz Truss.

Mr Hunt is expected to confirm that the 1p cut in income tax will be deferred until 2024 in an emergency statement on his tax and spending plans in the Commons this afternoon.

It is also being predicted that he will reverse former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s proposed cuts in stamp duty, tax on dividends, tax free shopping for overseas visitors and repeal of complex IR35 rules that restrict businesses ability to engage contractors.

Such moves would scrap almost all of Mr Kwarteng’s £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts although the £13 billion reduction in National Insurance contributions is expected to go ahead, having already largely passed through the Commons.

Mr Hunt moved to calm the markets by announcing he was bringing forward his new Budget measures before they opened on Monday morning. He will set out his plans mid-morning before spelling out the proposals to MPs at around 3.30pm.

It comes amid growing speculation that senior Tory MPs are seeking to oust Ms Truss as Prime Minister after three backbenchers became the first on Sunday to publicly call for her resignation.

Senior members of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers are said to have held talks late on Friday evening about Truss’s future.

The discussion focused on the circumstances in which Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the committee, would have to tell Truss to stand aside, even though under present rules she cannot be challenged for 11 months.

Sir Graham returned from a holiday in Greece on Sunday and is expected to meet the prime minister in Westminster on Monday.

Ms Truss will address the 100-strong One Nation caucus on Monday evening in an effort to win round MPs, many of whom feel excluded from a government packed with her supporters

In a dawn statement seeking to regain the initiative, the Treasury said: “The Chancellor will make a statement later today, bringing forward measures from the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan that will support fiscal sustainability. He will also make a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon.

“This follows the Prime Minister's statement on Friday, and further conversations between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor over the weekend, to ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth.

“The Chancellor will then deliver the full Medium-Term Fiscal Plan to be published alongside a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility on 31 October.

“The Chancellor met with the Governor of the Bank of England [Andrew Bailey] and the Head of the Debt Management Office last night to brief them on these plans.”

It came after the prime minister met her new chancellor on Sunday for an hour and a half at Chequers, her countryside retreat, to discuss their new plans to stabilise the nation’s finances. They were joined by their advisers and families for lunch afterwards.

Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, was also at Chequers as Ms Truss and Mr Hunt discussed which of the government’s plans to ditch before October 31.

Central to the discussions was Mr Hunt’s plan to delay a cut of 1p in the basic rate of income tax which was due from April until 2024. Kwarteng had already U-turned on abolishing the 45p top rate of tax.

On Friday, Ms Truss announced she was also dropping Mr Kwarteng’s plan to keep corporation tax at 19 per cent rather than raise to 25 per cent as proposed by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, her defeated rival in the tory leadership contest.

Latest Stories

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Calgary Flames end run of season-opening losses with 5-3 win over Colorado Avalanche

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won their season opener for the first time in well over a decade with a 5-3 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. The Flames halted the NHL's longest active winless streak in openers — 0-10-2 after their last win in 2009 — by scoring twice in the second and third periods. "I saw a random stat that it's been awhile since the Flames won a season opener, so I'm happy we can get that off our backs and we can just carry on another

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • NFL Week 6 Picks: Allen vs Mahomes in clash of AFC titans

    Week 6 of the NFL season treats us to a preview of a potential AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills, a battle between NFC East rivals Dallas and Philadelphia, and the underdog Giants facing another big test against the Ravens

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.