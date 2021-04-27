Tax refund status: Returns are averaging almost $3,000 in 2021. Here's where to check on yours.

The Internal Revenue Service is working through a backlog of unprocessed returns but the agency has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 16.

The average individual return has been $2,873, according to the latest IRS data — it skewed a bit higher, at $2,939, for those who filed online.

Taxpayers interested in filing their tax returns electronically with an income of $72,000 or less in 2020 can use IRS Free File tool. For those with an income over $72,000, Free File Fillable Forms, an electronic version of IRS paper forms, is the only free electronic IRS option available.

While the federal tax deadline for 2020 returns was moved to May 17, those who already filed can check the status of their refund online using the "Where's My Refund?" tool by entering their Social Security number or ITIN, filing status, and their refund amount.

The agency said it has received around 110,960,000 federal returns and processed about 100,027,000.

The IRS is holding 29 million tax returns for manual processing, contributing to more refund delays that are typical in a normal filing season due to sweeping tax code changes, limited resources, outdated IT systems and a backlog of unprocessed 2019 paper tax returns, according to Erin Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate.

Contributing: Jessica Menton, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tax refunds averaging $2,939 in 2021, IRS says. Check your status here