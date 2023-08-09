One million more savers to pay tax this year

Jeremy Hunt Savings

Almost one million more savers will be dragged into paying tax on their savings income this year as a result of rising interest rates and frozen thresholds, official figures show.

About 2.7 million savers are expected to pay tax on their savings in the current tax year, compared with about 1.8 million in the 2022-23 tax year.

Nearly 1.4 million of those who will have to pay the tax this year are basic-rate taxpayers, a figure that has quadrupled in just four years. It means that more than 500,000 middle-earners will be affected by the changes, not just those on top salaries.

The figures come from a freedom of information request to HMRC by AJ Bell, the investment platform.

Number of taxpayers to pay tax on their savings interest

Individuals pay tax on interest they earn on cash that exceeds the personal savings allowance, which is currently £1,000 for basic-rate taxpayers and £500 for higher-rate taxpayers. Additional-rate taxpayers get no exemption and pay tax on all cash interest they receive.

Tax bills are either paid through self-assessment or deducted from income directly through a tax code adjustment. AJ Bell said many savers would not be aware that they owed the tax until HMRC sent them a letter to change their tax code to deduct the money from their pay.

AJ Bell is calling on the Chancellor to end the freeze on the personal savings allowance, which has been set at the same level since 2016. Doubling the personal savings allowance to £2,000 would ensure savers were not taxed on savings of less than £20,000, assuming they received interest at 5pc, the best rate currently available on an easy-access account.

When then-chancellor George Osborne introduced the personal savings allowance threshold in 2016, interest rates stood at just 0.5pc and a saver would have needed more than £100,000 outside of a tax-free wrapper to trigger a tax bill.

If the allowance had increased in line with inflation since its introduction, a basic-rate taxpayer would now be able to earn £1,300 in interest before tax. However tax thresholds across the board have been frozen since 2021 and will remain fixed until 2028, under plans outlined by Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement.

The freeze will cost each family £1,000 on average, according to analysis for Telegraph Money by the Centre for Economics & Business Research

Laura Suter of AJ Bell said: “These figures highlight just how many taxpayers are facing a tax bill on their savings interest this year – a huge leap when compared with last year. The combination of higher interest rates and people having shunned Isas in recent years means that the number paying tax on their savings has more than tripled in the past four years.

“Rising rates and a frozen personal savings allowance mean some individuals are being taxed despite having relatively modest pots of cash set aside. To add insult to injury, because inflation is so high they aren’t even making a real return on their money – yet they are still being taxed.”

