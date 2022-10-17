Tax Professionals Can E-file Their Clients’ 2022 Form 941 Easily With TaxBandits

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / The deadline for employers to file their quarterly payroll tax forms 941 for the third quarter is right around the corner. The IRS requires that this form be filed no later than October 31, 2022. As a tax professional, CPA, or payroll service provider, this crucial deadline must be met without fail.

Form 941 is used to report the federal income, social security, and medicare taxes that employers withhold from their employee's paychecks. This form must be completed on a quarterly basis and filed with the IRS for the business to maintain its compliance.

Tax Professionals can find an excellent option for meeting this filing requirement with TaxBandits. Whether filing for several clients or several thousand clients, TaxBandits offers a powerful e-file solution that is accurate, secure, and streamlined.

Supports 941 Schedule R

TaxBandits supports the 941 Schedule R which must be filed by CPEOs (certified professional employer organizations), PEOs (professional employer organizations), and 3504 reporting agents. The Schedule R is an aggregate Form 941 that provides an overview of each client the organization files Form 941 on behalf of.

Bulk Upload

TaxBandits simplifies the process of filing a high volume of forms by offering bulk upload options to tax professionals. A bulk upload template is available from TaxBandits, allowing filers to import their 941 form information in large quantities and eliminating the need for manual entry.

A Centralized, Secure Filing Experience

With TaxBandits, tax professionals can manage their filings, clients, and staff members all in one secure account. Not only is TaxBandits IRS-authorized, but they are also SOC 2 Certified by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA).

Tax professionals can provide their staff with access to their TaxBandits account, but are able to control the level of access by assigning them different roles. They can also control which businesses in the account the staff members have access to.

Story continues

TaxBandits provides a simple option for direct, secure communication between tax professionals and their clients. The Client Communication Portal allows for the secure exchange of documents and information between tax professionals and their clients.

Additionally, tax professionals can easily track the status of their clients' forms at a glance from the account dashboard. A detailed activity log is available for tax professionals to track all of the filing activities performed by all the staff members within their TaxBandits account.

Volume-based Pricing for Bulk Filing

For high-volume filers, prepaid credits are a must. Credits offer savings for those that wish to file a large number of forms. By purchasing prepaid credits, tax professionals and their staff members can file their forms more efficiently and speed up the check-out process.

Instead of entering credit card information, prepaid credits will be applied. This is a great option for tax professionals who wish to give their staff access to transmit forms but not access to credit card information.

When asked about the advanced features offered to Tax Professionals, CEO and Co-founder of TaxBandits, Agie Sundaram, responded stating, "TaxBandits has become the market-leading e-file provider for tax professionals and CPAs because we offer the most sophisticated and user-friendly filing experience. In addition to affordable pricing, we offer unique, time-saving features and excellent customer support that is unbeatable."

Tax professionals can e-file Form 941 and more today at www.taxbandits.com . Additionally, Forms 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-K, 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, and 1099-R are available now for the 2022 tax year.

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of Forms 1099, W-2, 1095, 940, 941, and W-9, serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises is the parent company of TaxBandits and a variety of other business management and e-filing applications. Located in the small city of Rock Hill, SC, SPAN Enterprises proves that big ideas grow in small towns.

With existing Business Management and E-filing Applications such as TruckLogics, ExpressTruckTax, and ExpressTaxExempt, SPAN Enterprises is at the forefront of innovative applications. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/ .

For any media inquiries, please reach out to Stephanie Glanville, Content Writer at stephanie@spanenterprises.com .

SOURCE: SPAN Enterprises





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720674/Tax-Professionals-Can-E-file-Their-Clients-2022-Form-941-Easily-With-TaxBandits



