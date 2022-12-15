Tax to increase in Scotland and indyref2 fund scrapped under budget plans

PA Scotland Political Staff
·4 min read

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has announced an increase to income tax for the highest earners and scrapped funding for another independence referendum in next year’s budget.

John Swinney published the draft budget on Thursday, against what he said was the “most turbulent economic and financial context most people can remember”, saying an increase to the highest rates of income tax in Scotland would allow for an extra £1 billion in spending on health and social care.

He said standard and basic rates of tax would not change.

The higher rate threshold will be maintained and the top rate will be lowered to £125,140 from £150,000.

Both the higher and top rates of tax will be increased by 1p each, to 42p and 47p respectively.

Mr Swinney said: “We’re asking all those earning more than £43,662 to pay an extra penny in income tax.

“If we want to be able to depend on the NHS, we have to be prepared to pay for it.

“When the UK Government set out its autumn statement, it gave rise to consequential funding for the NHS in Scotland of £291 million.

“I intend to pass on that funding consequential, but I do not believe it is nearly enough for the critical task that we ask our staff in the NHS to do.

Alison Johnstone
Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone had delayed the budget statement by 30 minutes to investigate a leak of the Government’s tax plans (PA)

“As a result of the choices I have made on income tax, I’m in a position in one year to increase the amount we spend on health and social care in Scotland by over £1 billion.”

His announcement came after Mr Swinney and his Government were chastised by the Presiding Officer after a leak of their tax plans to the BBC.

Alison Johnstone delayed the budget for 30 minutes before allowing the statement to go ahead.

In the Scottish Government’s resource spending review published in the spring, £20 million was allocated for an independence referendum next year.

But after the Supreme Court ruled last month that the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for another vote, the Deputy First Minister said that £20 million will instead now be used to help those at risk of fuel poverty.

Mr Swinney said: “I intend to utilise the finance earmarked for a referendum on independence to meet provision to extend our fuel insecurity fund into next year, a further £20 million to address yet another failure of the United Kingdom and its policies.”

He said the Scottish Child Payment would remain at the current rate of £25 per week, while other devolved benefits will be uprated by the September inflation rate of 10.1% at a cost of £428 million.

Local government will receive a funding boost of £550 million, while councils will be given the freedom to set their own rates of council tax.

Following lobbying by business groups, business rates will be frozen in a bid to help support smaller firms.

Opposition MSPs said the statement did not go far enough to address the “decline” in public services.

Scottish Conservative finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “If you raise taxes Mr Swinney, the public wants to know why they only see cuts and a deterioration in the delivery of public services.

“And if you widen the gap for middle and higher income earners in Scotland in comparison with their UK counterparts, you risk undermining the potential for economic growth that this country so desperately needs.”

She said the Tories would be setting out where the Scottish Government can “reprioritise” money to frontline services in the upcoming parliamentary processes.

Labour’s Daniel Johnson said his party supports progressive taxation but added: “If you’re going to take progressive tax measures, you must demonstrate clear improvements to public services.

“But the statement today with a manifesto-busting measure does not do this.

“People will not accept a rise in tax bills if all they see is further decline of their services after 15 years of the SNP’s mismanagement of them.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole Hamilton said: “There is a lot of pain in this budget.

“Pain for mental health services, for a voluntary sector on its knees that will now face another £4 million cut, and a local government uplift that is barely half of what Cosla have asked for in order to keep the lights on.”

Latest Stories

  • Government stands firm over pay deal for nurses

    The Royal College of Nursing is holding the biggest strike in the history of nursing.

  • Zelensky makes brutal joke about Putin in resurfaced stand-up clip

    Volodymyr Zelensky makes brutal joke about Putin in resurfaced stand-up clip. Source: My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Netflix

  • Collision Clinic gives away 19th free car despite supply chain challenges

    Getting a free car for Christmas isn't just an amazing gift — for Cassie Ward of Mount Pearl, it's life-changing. "Surreal, completely surreal," said a tearful Ward, sitting in the driver's seat of a refurbished Kia Soul. "I don't even know what to think. This is amazing." Ward was the recipient of the Collision Clinic's Enriching Lives car giveaway program in St. John's, an initiative that gifts a fully rebuilt vehicle, including the first year of insurance coverage, to a family during the holi

  • JK Rowling: Gender reforms will be Nicola Sturgeon’s poll tax

    JK Rowling has claimed that the SNP’s controversial transgender reforms will prove to be “Nicola Sturgeon’s poll tax” after a new poll showed Scots are overwhelmingly opposed to her plans.

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel placed on IR

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights leading scorer Jack Eichel was placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the club confirmed Monday. The designation means Eichel must miss at least seven days dating back to when he couldn't physically play. Defenseman Zach Whitecould went out Sunday with a lower-body injury, and on Monday was placed on long-term IR, the team confirmed. That designation means Whitecloud will miss at least 10 games and 24 days. The Knights announced on Twitter

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout and Connor Dewar broke the Vancouver Canucks' back with a short-handed goal as the Minnesota Wild used a 3-0 victory to end a two-game losing skid. “It’s a relief,” said Gustavsson, who was playing in his 37th career game after being traded to the Wild in July from the Ottawa Senators. “It was really nice. “It’s been close. You set a few small goals along the way. I wanted to win in the NHL and now we’ve got a shutout. Now w

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Homan, Einarson advance to final at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters

    OAKVILLE, Ont. — Canada's Rachel Homan and Kerri Einarson are set to clash for the women's title at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters event. Ottawa's Homan, a three-time Masters champion, defeated South Korea's Eun Ji Gim 5-3 in Saturday's semifinal. Down 3-1 after the fourth end, Homan came back to score four points in the next three ends to win it. Einarson of Camp Morton, Man., defeated American Tabitha Peterson 8-3 in the other semifinal. Einarson closed the final three ends with five poin

  • Gustavsson earns first career shutout as Wild defeat Canucks 3-0

    VANCOUVER — Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots for his first NHL shutout as the Minnesota Wild snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday night. Matt Boldy, on the power play, and Connor Dewar, shorthanded, scored for the Wild (14-11-2), who were playing their third game in four nights. Mats Zuccarello collected his second assist of the night on Sam Steel’s third-period goal. Many of the shots Gustavsson faced were from long-range. He made a nice stop on a

  • Brampton, Ont., to host women's hockey world championship in 2023

    CALGARY — Brampton, Ont., will host the women's hockey world championship in 2023. Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association made the announcement on Thursday. The CAA Centre will host the international tournament from April 5 to 16. It's the first time the Greater Toronto Area has hosted the event since 2000. Ten teams will compete at the event: Canada, Czechia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States. Canada has won gold in six of eigh