Tax Day live updates: What to know on the last day to file tax returns in 2022

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Tax season procrastinators, this is your last chance to sort out your returns and pay any taxes you might owe.

April 18 is the deadline for most taxpayers across the U.S. to file their returns. Residents in Maine and Massachusetts have until April 19 because of Patriots' Day.

As of April 8, more than 103 million federal tax returns were filed. The IRS estimates it will receive more than 160 million returns this year.

For those taxpayers getting a refund, their deposit or check was likely larger than in 2021. IRS data shows refunds are averaging $3,175 this season, nearly 10% higher than last year.

Follow this page for the latest information on the final day of the 2022 tax season.

TAX SEASON 2022: What to know about extensions, refunds and child tax credits.

WHEN ARE TAX RETURNS DUE?: These are the deadlines to file

A calculator, a few hundred dollar bills and a piece of paper with the letters IRS printed on the top. A pen also sits on top of the paper.
A calculator, a few hundred dollar bills and a piece of paper with the letters IRS printed on the top. A pen also sits on top of the paper.

More taxpayers using cryptocurrency

The number of people who reported cryptocurrency transactions in their 2020 tax return more than tripled compared with 2019, according to data from TurboTax. The tax software company expects even more people to report crypto transactions on their 2021 taxes.

TurboTax also found that 63% of people reporting crypto on their 2020 returns gained money compared with 45% of people on their 2019 returns.

– Elisabeth Buchwald

Affected by natural disaster? IRS might offer more time to file

Residents in states affected by a natural disaster could get more time to file returns and pay the IRS.

For example, Tennessee residents and businesses in 14 counties hit by disasters in the past year will get until May 16 to file returns and make payments.

Tennessee was hit by severe weather in December, including strong winds and storms in some areas of the state.

Residents in other states could see relief as well, including victims of wildfires in Colorado, and victims of severe storms and flooding in Puerto Rico.

Don't forget the Tax Day treats

Filing your taxes can be stressful. Fortunately, several businesses and restaurants are providing Tax Day freebies and perks. Among some of the food and services available:

  • A free massage and workout from Planet Fitness

  • Need to get rid of documents? Office Depot will let you shred in store for free.

  • Discounts on various menu items in restaurants including sandwiches, pizza and dessserts.

Tax refunds are up this year

As of April 8, the IRS received more than 103 million returns. Of those, the agency processed nearly 100 million returns. That’s 10% higher compared to the same time last year. However, the tax deadline was extended by a month.

“Compared to the total number of returns received by the end of filing season 2019, we have received almost ¾ of all the returns we will receive by the filing deadline,” said Anthony Burke, an IRS spokesperson.

So far the IRS issued more than $222 billion in refunds. The average refund is $3,175, nearly 10% higher than last year thanks to the enhanced Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit, and the third round of stimulus checks which many taxpayers will be claiming as a refund.

– Elisabeth Buchwald

Why is Tax Day on April 18?

The deadline to file taxes typically falls on April 15, but this year taxpayers get a couple extra days to file thanks to a D.C. holiday.

The D.C. offices for the IRS were closed on April 15 to recognize Emancipation Day, which commemorates the abolition of slavery. Although Emancipation Day is April 16, it was observed by the government the Friday before.

This is not the first time in recent history taxpayers received extra time to file their taxes. Last year, the deadline was pushed to May 17 so taxpayers had more time to file. In 2020, the IRS extended the tax deadline to July 15 amid the COVID pandemic.

Which tax software should I use?

Filing taxes is never fun, but digital services which allow taxpayers to submit returns electronically have made the process smoother, especially for those waiting until the last minute.

So what's the best tax software? According to Reviewed, TurboTax is the top option because "It's intuitive, offers differently priced packages depending on your tax needs" and provides lots of support if you run into issues.

Another great choice is H&R Block, which Reviewed says is easy to navigate and includes unemployment income if you're using the free edition of its service.

How do I file for a tax extension?

Taxpayers who need more time to complete their return can file an extension, which gives them until Oct. 17 to submit. However, you still have to pay the IRS any taxes owed by Monday.

Taxpayers can visit the IRS website's Free File option to receive the six-month extension for free. After picking a firm that participates in Free File, taxpayers fill out Form 4868 for the extension.

Taxpayers who do owe money will need to estimate the amount. According to H&R Block, taxpayers who don't pay at least 90% of that amount face a penalty.

What happens if I files taxes late?

If you are receiving a refund, there's no penalty, according to the IRS. But if you don't file a return within three years, you could lose the refund.

If you owe money to the IRS, you face two penalties. The first is for not filing on time, which the IRS says will cost "5% of the unpaid taxes for each month or part of a month that a tax return is late."

You can also receive a penalty for not paying your taxes on time, which amounts to 0.5% of your unpaid taxes plus interest.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taxes are due 2022: Live updates on your last day to file taxes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • LA Kings beat Columbus 2-1, take step toward playoff spot

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault scored his career-high 24th goal, Dustin Brown also scored in the first period and the Los Angeles Kings took a big step toward a playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Jonathan Quick made 21 saves for the third-place Kings in just their second win in six games. The Kings couldn’t find the net again after their two first-period goals despite outshooting the Jackets 38-22, but their lead stood up. Los Angeles is in a t

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.