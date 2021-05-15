Tax Day deals: Free Krispy Kreme doughnut, Coors Seltzer rebate, discounts and vaccine freebies up for grabs Monday

Regardless of whether you owe money or already got your tax refund, some businesses are marking the tax return deadline with specials.

But with a later Tax Day for the second year in a row, the list of free food and deals is shorter than in past years.

Most of the deals available Monday have nothing to do with it being Tax Day and are ongoing offers.

Tax Day also is the day Starbucks' updated mask policy starts, which makes masks voluntary for vaccinated customers except in locations with mask mandates. On Tax Day 2020, Starbucks started requiring face coverings nationwide.

Some businesses, including Krispy Kreme, White Castle and Office Depot, also have ongoing freebies for vaccinated customers. And Krispy Kreme has a freebie Monday for everyone, no vaccination card required.

Tax Day 2021 free food, deals

The following discounts and offers available at participating locations Monday, May 17, unless otherwise noted. Offers can vary and most times are offered while supplies last. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

Applebee's: Through May 23, the chain has "$5 Mucho Cocktails" – Tipsy Shark and Strawberry Daq-A-Rita.

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop: CAPAddicts get 10% off their total purchase Monday.

Chili's Grill & Bar: The $5 margarita of the month for May is the Cheers to Patron Rita'. The margaritas are available when dining in and are available pre-mixed at select restaurants for takeout.

Coors Seltzer: Through Monday, the brand says it will “write off” your purchase of a 12-pack through a rebate when you upload your receipt at Coorsseltzer.com/taxday by May 24 or while supplies last. Rebate amounts vary by state, but the offer is not valid in 15 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

Domino's: From 4 to 9 p.m. daily through May 23, get 49% off all pizzas at menu price with online orders placed for "carside delivery." You need to select the offer to get the discount.

Farmer Boys: Get two breakfast burritos or two Double Big Cheese burgers for $10.40 Monday. Members of the California chain’s loyalty program can “score another Tax Day special automatically loaded into their account” when they scan their May 17 receipt into the app, the company said.

Great American Cookies: Get one free original chocolate chip cookie Monday. No purchase or proof of completed taxes necessary. If your store is a co-branded location with Marble Slab, choose between the free cookie and Marble Slab's free ice cream offer.

Jimmy John's: Get $5 off online and app orders $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20 through June 13. The discount can't be combined with other offers or rewards.

Krispy Kreme: Every Monday through May 24, get a free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut. No purchase is necessary, and this offer is open to everybody. Those who are vaccinated can get a free glazed doughnut daily through the end of 2021.

Marble Slab Creamery: Get a free regular price ice cream with the purchase of a regular or best value ice cream. If your store is a co-branded location with Great American Cookies, choose between the ice cream deal or Great American Cookies' free cookie.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Unrelated to Tax Day, get a free copy of your vaccination card and get it laminated through July 25 with coupon code 52516714.

Pizza Hut: For a limited time, the chain is offering its $10 Tastemaker deal with a large pizza and up to three toppings.

Red Lobster: For “Ultimate Endless Shrimp Monday," get all-you-can-eat shrimp with the choice of a side for $17.99. Valid for dine-in, to-go and delivery. If you get the deal for to-go or delivery, you can get up to four orders of the shrimp entrees.

Saladworks: The create-your-own salad restaurant chain’s rewards members get any wrap for $5.17 Monday.

Sonic Drive-In: Through May 30, get one half-price Twisted Texan Footlong Quarter Pound Coney or Cheeseburger when you order online or in the Sonic app. One per customer.

Steak 'n Shake: For a limited time, participating restaurants are giving away free small orders of fries. There’s a limit of one order of free fries per person.

WaBa Grill: For the month of May, the chain is giving free avocados with its “Half-Ocado promotion.” Every entree purchase is eligible to get a free “Half-Ocado,” which the company says is “a true half of an avocado.”

White Castle: Through May 31, anyone who shows proof of a vaccine gets a free dessert on a stick at all locations nationwide. The chain also has a contest through July 11 for its 100th birthday. Learn more at Whitecastle.com/#100th-sweeps.

Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen: Get free avocado on bowls for free Monday and Tuesday with a coupon code AVOCADO on the Yoshinoya app. You need to be registered for the app and add the code to your account after you tap “Enter Coupon Code.”

More deals: Locally owned businesses and regional chains also may have specials for Tax Day. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

