Tax Day deals 2024: Score discounts, freebies at Krispy Kreme, Hooters, Potbelly, more

Tax Day is almost here and fast food and sit-down restaurants across the U.S. are offering customers freebies and discounts to celebrate the occasion.

Whether you've already filed your taxes and are waiting on your tax return, or need to file a tax extension, customers can get free or discounted treats at places like Hooters and Krispy Kreme, among others.

Tax Day always falls on April 15 unless that date falls on a weekend or holiday. This year, the date falls on a Monday.

Here's where you can get deals and freebies on Monday to celebrate the end of tax season in 2024.

Krispy Kreme offers a 'sweet tax break' on Tax Day

On April 15, Krispy Kreme customers can purchase an Original Glazed or assorted dozen in shop and receive a second Original Glazed dozen for just the prices of sales tax in their state, the company said in a news release.

This is the second consecutive year Krispy Kreme has offered this deal on Tax Day and there is a limit of two dozen per customer in-shop and a limit of one when ordering online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app or website, the company said.

Hooters offers special dine-in deals on food, drinks on Tax Day

Customers who visit a Hooters location and purchase 10 wings on April 15 will receive 10 wings of any style for free. The company is also offering $4 Dos Equis draft beers and $4 Legendary Margaritas.

Additionally, HootClub Rewards loyalty members are eligible to receive a free dessert up to $6.99 in value on April 15 only.

GrubHub offers delivery discount on Tax Day

GrubHub is looking to help customers survive tax season by offering a $15 discount on delivery orders worth $25 or more on April 15.

Diners can use the code TAXBREAK upon checkout on qualifying offers. The deal is available nationwide on April 15 only, and only to the first 1,000 customers who redeem it.

Potbelly offers customers free sandwich on Tax Day

Potbelly shops nationwide are aiming to ease Tax Day blues by offering customers a free Original sandwich with the purchase of any Original or Big sized sandwich on Monday, April 15, the company said.

Customers can redeem the free sandwich at Potbelly.com or through the Potbelly app using the promo code BOGO.

Arby's offers free sandwich on Tax Day as part of Free Sandwich Month

Customers can get a free sandwich as part of Arby's Free Sandwich Month on Tax Day, the company said.

Every week in April, Arby's Rewards members will have one free sandwich loaded into their account. To redeem the free sandwich deal, orders must be placed online or on the Arby's App with any purchase.

If you are not an Arby's Rewards member, you can still sign up and receive the deal for the remaining weeks of the month.

Dave & Buster's offers 50% off all food starting April 15 to celebrate new menu

Dave & Buster's is offering 50% off all food from April 15 through April 28 to customers who join the D&B Rewards program to celebrate the company's new menu launch.

The new menu features more than 20 new items, including Loaded Barbacoa Fries and Cajun Shrimp Pasta, among others, the company said in a news release.

California Pizza Kitchen offers Tax Day discount

California Pizza Kitchen is offering customers $10 off when they spend $40 on Monday in support of those who "may literally need a Tax Break," the company said.

In order to receive the offer, customers need to sign up for CPK Rewards. The promotion is available for dine-in and takeout, the company said.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse offers discount on Tax Day

BJ's Restaurants is helping customers celebrate the end of tax season by offering $10 off any take-out and delivery orders of $40 or more on Monday using promo code 10OFF40, the company said.

TGI Fridays creates new limited-time drink to celebrate end of tax season

From now through April 30, participating TGI Friday's locations are offering customers a new limited-time cocktail and a BOGO entrée offer.

The new drink is called the Tax Break and it features 1800 Silver Tequila, citrus, agave, strawberry and passionfruit. It is served with a hitchhiker of Hennessy V.S. to "soften the blow of owing money - or to rejoice in celebrating a refund," the company said in a news release.

Additionally, Fridays Rewards members can get a free entrée alongside the purchase of an entrée of equal or lesser value, the company said.

Paris Baguette offers free pastry on Tax Day

Rewards members can get a free pastry with any beverage purchase on April 15 at participating U.S. Paris Baguette locations, the company said.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria offers discount for Tax Day

Customers can enjoy $10.40 off any purchase of $30 or more at Grimaldi's locations across the country on Monday, April 15, the company said.

The offer is valid for dine-in, to-go and online orders with code TAXDAY24. The offer is valid at participating locations, excluding New York, New Jersey, Flagstaff, Arizona; and Las Vegas Palazzo, the company said.

