Tax Day Is Approaching, E-file Extension Form 4868 To Extend The 1040 Deadline Up To 6 Months

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Tax season is at its peak and now is the ideal time for taxpayers and tax professionals to e-file extensions with the IRS. ExpressExtension offers an e-file solution for Form 4868 that is easy, affordable, and efficient.

Filing an extension for personal tax returns is a great option for taxpayers and tax professionals that need additional time to complete Form 1040. Despite common misconceptions, filing an extension is a very simple process. Form 4868 is an automatic extension, the IRS requires no explanation or justification for the 1040 extension . Once approved the taxpayer will have up to 6 additional months to file their income tax return.

When filing with ExpressExtension, an IRS authorized provider to e-file your 1040 extension , the entire process can be completed in minutes with cost-effective pricing of just $12.95. ExpressExtension offers a simple e-filing process with added benefits for tax professionals such as bulk upload capabilities, volume-based pricing, and more.

ExpressExtension is the only provider of IRS tax extensions to offer an ExpressGuarantee. With over a decade of experience in the e-filing industry and the advanced security that comes with SOC 2 Certification, ExpressExtension guarantees your IRS approval or refunds the filing fee.

The ExpressExtension team is prepared for a busy tax season leading up to the deadline on April 18, 2022. When asked about the upcoming "tax day", CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressExtension, Agie Sundaram stated, "At ExpressExtension we pride ourselves on offering our clients a seamless e-filing experience and excellent customer support. We are prepared for another busy April and look forward to providing taxpayers across the country with the perfect solution for their filing needs."

