Tax Day 2023 is here. You may have to pay Uncle Sam, but with these deals, you can save, too

Tax season is coming to an end.

Tax Day falls on April 18 this year. As of March 31, the Internal Revenue Service reported it had received 90 million returns, and the average refund amount was $2,910. (If you're still scrambling to file your return, make sure to apply for an extension.)

Whether you're getting a return or owe money, you can take advantage of deals and freebies some restaurants and retailers are offering to mark the Tuesday tax return deadline.

Here are a few promotions, from free shaved ice to discounted pizza and donuts to BOGO deals, so you can celebrate being done with your taxes. Most of the specials are on Tuesday unless otherwise noted. Remember to check if your nearest location is participating before heading out.

When is Tax Day 2023?

The deadline to file your federal tax return is April 18. This year, Americans had three extra days to file because the deadline was pushed back. The typical April 15 deadline falls on a Saturday this year and April 17 marks Emancipation Day, a holiday observed in Washington D.C.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

On Tax Day, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse customers can get $10 off any $40 purchase for take-out and delivery orders with the promo code 10OFF40.

Boston Market

Boston Market guests can get a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain drink, and a cookie on April 18. No coupon is needed.

The Cheesecake Factory

From Monday through Friday, The Cheesecake Factory is offering $10.40 off $50 for all takeout orders with the promo code TAXDAY1040 at checkout.

The orders can be placed directly through The Cheesecake Factory’s website or through DoorDash.

Fazoli’s

Through Thursday, Fazoli’s customers can score six free breadsticks with any purchase at participating locations.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s is offering guests $10.40 off their purchases of $30 or more with the promo code TAXDAY23.

The offer is valid for dine-in, takeout and online orders on Tuesday only. Diners at the restaurant must verbally say the code TAXDAY23 to redeem the discount.

Great American Cookies

Great American Cookies continues its free Tax Day cookie tradition with a buy one, get one deal. On Tuesday, cookie lovers who buy a Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake Slice get another for free at participating locations. The offer is valid only in-store.

Hooters

Hooters is offering several Tax Day promotions this year. Diners can choose from three $10.40 meal deals— four tenders and fries, eight-piece boneless wings and fries, or six bone-in wings and fries.

The restaurant chain is also offering $2 draft pints of Blue Moon and $4 off Long Island iced teas.

Kona Ice

On Tax Day, Kona Ice wants you to chill out. Trucks around the country will serve free cups of shaved ice to all guests on April 18. Make sure to check locations and times.

Krispy Kreme

Guests who buy an assorted or glazed dozen at regular price will only pay the sales tax on a second glazed dozen at participating Krispy Kreme stores.

Pricing for the second dozen will vary based on each state’s sales tax. The offer is limited to two dozen per customer in-store and one dozen when ordering online for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website.

Marble Slab Creamery

Slab Happy Rewards members who make a purchase on Tuesday will get a surprise reward valid on their next visit within 14 days. Potential surprises include a free kids' cup of ice cream and a buy one, get one free small ice cream.

Nestlé

Craving something sweet? Get Nestlé Rallies Nut Butter Bombs for 25% off on Amazon when you use the code Rallies2023.

Potbelly Sandwich Works

On Tax Day, buy an original-sized sandwich and get a second one for free with the promo code BOGO at Potbelly. The offer is only available online and through the app.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards members can get $10 off any two large or extra-large pizzas at the regular menu price through Tuesday.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers is offering 18% off orders on April 18 when you order through the Wayback Burgers app.

White Castle

White Castle is offering 18% off orders with the promo code SAVE.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Score Tax Day 2023 deals and freebies at Hooters, Krispy Kreme, more