Tax cuts on way if Sunak hits inflation target, suggests minister

Robert Jenrick said the first task was to tackle the ‘great evil’ of inflation - Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Tax cuts are on the way if Rishi Sunak hits his inflation target, a Cabinet minister has suggested.

Robert Jenrick said the Government would “consider what more we should do” to ease the tax burden once rising prices are under control.

Mr Jenrick said “everyone wants to lower taxes” but the first task was to tackle the “great evil” of inflation, which held steady last month in a blow to Mr Sunak’s progress on his five priorities.

The Consumer Prices Index was unchanged at 6.7 per cent in the year to September, defying economists’ predictions of a fall to 6.5 per cent.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday morning, Mr Jenrick said: “We all want to cut taxes. Everyone wants lower taxes – as a Conservative it is one of the central tenets of conservatism that we believe in lower taxes.”

He said that once inflation was under control “we will consider what more we should do, adding: “You can trust the Conservatives to make sensible, prudent decisions on the future of the economy and to bring down taxes where it is capable to do so.”

It comes as allies of Liz Truss, the former prime minister, urged Mr Sunak to cut the size of the state and “give people back their own money”.

Writing for The Mail on Sunday, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former Cabinet minister, said: “It is high time the Tories stopped hitting our own voters with policies that make them worse off, or with woke nonsense that offends them.

“Instead, we need to start cutting the size of the state, offer tax cuts that give people back their own money, and provide a solution to the migration issue.”

Sir John Redwood, a former minister, also called for a “supply side revolution”, urging the Government to “take the penal tax off the self-employed” and deliver “immediate reductions in taxation on domestic fuel and on vehicle fuel”.

He told The Telegraph: “The Chancellor is heavily negative, along with the OBR [Office for Budget Responsibility] and the Bank of England, and they are doing too much to sandbag the economy believing that’s the only way to get inflation down.

“So I’m saying [we need a] big shake up of economic policy with a decent Budget to get more conservative-minded people behind it. If you don’t do it now, people will say you’re just window-dressing for the election and we don’t believe you.”

In a warning to Mr Sunak, he added: “If he doesn’t get the Chancellor to change his approach and have this kind of Budget, then the party is going to be extremely unhappy and very difficult to manage.”

The King’s Speech, on Nov 7, offers another opportunity for Mr Sunak to set out his vision, while Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement is on Nov 22 – although the spring Budget would appear to be the more likely time for him to offer pre-election tax cuts in an effort to win votes.

Mr Hunt’s future has also been the subject of speculation, with The Observer suggesting he might not stand at the next election because he fears he could lose his seat in a “Michael Portillo” moment – a reference to the Cabinet minister whose defeat hit the headlines as New Labour swept to power in 1997.

But a spokesman for the Chancellor said: “Jeremy Hunt will stand as the Conservative Party candidate for Godalming and Ash at the next general election.”