A Universal Credit sign on a door of a job centre plus in east London (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

In order to better assist people in finding employment and advancing their careers, Universal Credit has streamlined and simplified the benefits system by consolidating six "legacy benefits" into a single monthly payment.

The Department's current priority is switching the last households receiving legacy benefits to Universal Credit.

These include: Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Housing Benefit, Income Support, Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA), and Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

Unless your situation alters or you receive a Migration Notice letter informing you that you need to apply for Universal Credit, you don't need to take any action if you receive any of these tax credits or benefits.

If you've received a Migration Notice, to continue getting financial support, you must claim Universal Credit by the deadline date on your Migration Notice.

You must apply three months from the date the letter was sent out.

The Department for Communities started to issue Migration Notice letters from October 16, 2023.

You should get in touch with the Universal Credit Migration Notice helpdesk as soon as you can if you are unable to submit your claim for Universal Credit by the deadline.

If you have a valid reason, they will merely extend the deadline for you to file a claim. This must be requested prior to the letter's deadline.

What is Universal Credit?

Universal Credit is paid for people who are on a low income, need help with living costs, are self-employed or part time, out of work and have a health condition that affects their ability to work.

The typical wait time is five weeks for your first payment. You will get payments on the same date each month after the initial payment.

When will tax credits move to Universal Credit?

Your eligibility for tax credits will expire the moment you file a claim for Universal Credit.

If you do not make a claim by the deadline on your Migration Notice, your tax credit entitlement will end on the day before the deadline.

For any unanswered questions, the Migration Notice helpline is 0800 169 0328.