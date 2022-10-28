Tavistock whistleblower says SNP 'only listened to trans activists groups' over Gender Reform Bill

Gender Reform Bill - David Cheskin/PA Wire

A Tavistock whistleblower has accused Nicola Sturgeon's government "of only listening to trans activist groups" when drawing up its controversial gender reform plans.

Dr David Bell, a former governor at the gender identity NHS trust, warned the proposals, which have now entered the second round of debate in Holyrood, will have a "very serious impact" on young people.

The Gender Reform Recognition Bill, if passed, would allow children as young as 16 to apply to legally change their identity without a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

Dr Bell said the Bill is following an ideologically driven "activist agenda" and is "reneging on its duty of care to young people".

The proposals have sown chaos within the rank and file of the SNP with the party suffering its largest-ever rebellion from MSPs on Thursday and its community safety minister dramatically quitting in protest over the Bill's perceived threat to women and children.

One senior SNP source told The Telegraph on Friday that the seven MSPs who defied the whip to vote against the changes had been promised by John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister of Scotland, they would be allowed to vote "with their conscience".

A decision has not yet been made if the group will now be punished for their disloyalty, they told The Telegraph.

Dr David Bell

The source said: "If they now go to disciplinary action, it will seem to me and many others that the undertaking given by the First Minister was disingenuous at best

"There is a good old Scottish word called 'sleekit'. It means cunning, unpleasant and motivated by malice.

"There must surely be room in the SNP for people expressing their conscience otherwise what sort of Scotland would we live in where nobody is entitled to have a different view. That's not Scotland, that's an authoritarian regime."

An SNP spokesman did not rule out disciplinary action, commenting: "As is normal practice, MSPs are expected to support government legislation".

Issues concerning the party whip are an "internal matter," they added.

The contents of the Bill have come under greater scrutiny this week after a consultant psychologist at Scotland's only gender identity clinic, which offered irreversible sex-change treatments, admitted their treatment was not backed up by "robust evidence".

Dr Bell has accused the Scottish government of riding roughshod over concerns raised by psychiatrists, clinicians and campaigners about the Bill which cuts the time an individual has to live in their "acquired gender" from two years to three months before they can apply for a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC).

He told the Telegraph: "It's not clear to me the Scottish government has listened to anyone apart from trans activist groups.

"They don't seem to have listened to the Cass Review [an independent NHS England commissioned report into gender services] or to the many parents who have brought issues.

"It seems to me there are elements in the Scottish government who are becoming unable to see the difference between reasoned debate, allowing proper reasonable debate, and recasting that as being transphobic.

"And that is going to have a very serious impact on these young people.

"I think the Bill is really following an activist agenda rather than a thoughtful agenda and is reneging on its duty of care to young people."

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

The Bill's contents have proved so divisive within Ms Sturgeon's own party that Ash Regan, her community safety minister, resigned on Thursday saying her conscience would not allow her to back the legislation.

Ms Regan, who has held ministerial office since 2018, said that while she was "not against reform per se", she was unwilling to support measures "that may have negative implications for the safety and dignity of women and girls".

In a terse reply, Ms Sturgeon accused Ms Regan of failing to raise her concerns with her, or the minister in charge of the legislation.

However, Ms Regan signed an open letter in 2019 expressing doubts about "changing the definition of male and female".

Her resignation drew praise from the author JK Rowling who called Ms Sturgeon "a destroyer of women's rights" earlier this month after the Bill was given the green light by SNP, Labour and Green MSPs.

On Twitter, Ms Rowling posted 10 applause emojis in response to a Tweet from the feminist group Woman's Place UK which repeated Ms Regan's resignation statement online.

The nationalist MSPs who voted against the Bill were Stephanie Callaghan, Fergus Ewing, Kenneth Gibson, Ruth Maguire, John Mason, Michelle Thomson and Ms Regan.

The two SNP MSPs who abstained were Annabelle Ewing and Jim Fairlie.