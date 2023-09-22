Tavistock GM expects to contend in PJHL’s Doherty division this year

The Provincial Junior Hockey League’s 2023-24 season kicked off this weekend and Jordan Zehr fully expects it to be an improved one for Tavistock. The Braves finished a disappointing fourth last season with 21 wins in 41 regular season games and downed Woodstock in the first round of the playoffs before bowing out to New Hamburg.

Zehr said one reason is a solid cast of senior players back in the gold, black, and white. “We were able to return a strong core with guys like Nicholas Thibodeau, Ian Glendinning, Ryan Suljak, and Andrew Van Boekel as our over-agers. They all have three, four, and five years of junior experience. We think some of the other returning guys are going to be able to take that next step.” He added the team is also excited about this year’s rookie class. “We have added some guys that we think are going to be able to contribute right away and be big factors in our success.” Among the newcomers are Kitchener brothers Stephen and Yianni Peppas along with Tavistock’s Bo Schurink who is on the roster after being an AP last season. “

Another newcomer to the team is Jacob Roach, a 6 foot 2, 200-pound forward with two years of experience in the OJHL. “Any time you can bring a guy like that in with that kind of experience it's huge but also, he fills a void we had with some size. He uses his size well, but he also skates well and has a lot of offensive upsides.”

Another key returnee is Stratford netminder James Hopper who performed well last season and almost didn’t make it back to Tavistock. “At the end of the season, he proved he was capable to lean on in a playoff situation. He took over late in the Woodstock series when we had to make a comeback and played well against New Hamburg. He was at the Stratford Warriors camp for most of the preseason and performed well for them.” Zehr said they have added Liam O’Leary from the U18 AA Waterloo Wolves to share the goaltending duties. “Teams we like to scout the most are from the K-W area and the other way in Huron-Perth as well as in town. We have been fortunate to have a pretty good pipeline from that Waterloo team that last year went to the OHF Championship game. We had a couple of APs from that team and scouted them pretty heavily.” Zehr explained some of the new talent has added more energy to the room, something they may have lacked last season. “When you mix them in with our returning guys, we think we have a pretty good group here that will contend.”

Story continues

The Braves have a total of four hometown players, one from Shakespeare, Plattsville, and Bright, a pair from Stratford, and nine from Kitchener-Waterloo, while the remainder of the roster comes from other towns and cities across southern Ontario. The team has also decided to have five associate captains this season, forgoing the traditional captain wearing the C.

Braves split first two regular season games

Tavistock’s season opener was at home Friday night in front of 150 fans and they didn’t disappoint with a 6-0 victory over the Paris Titans. The Braves led 3-0 after the first period and 5-0 after 40 minutes of play. Jacob Reid-Brant, another Waterloo AA grad, led the attack with three assists while Tyler Brezynskie added a goal and two assists. Stephen Peppas and Roach each scored twice while Thibodeau had a goal and a helper. Hopper turned aside all 29 shots he faced for the win and shutout.

On Sunday the Braves travelled to Hespler but came away with a different result as the Shamrocks earned a 2-1 win in a chippy affair. The two teams combined for a total of 45 minutes in penalties, 20 by Tavistock. Hespler’s Liam Nelson took a 2 and then a 5-minute major for cross-checking on the same play late in the second period while teammate James Ramani earned a match penalty for slew-footing with 6 seconds left in the third period. Three-year veteran Christian Bergmann scored the Braves’ only goal unassisted halfway through the first period to give them a 1-0 lead. Rookie goalie Liam O’Leary stopped 35 of 37 shots in a losing effort.

The Braves host the Applejacks this Friday and travel to Woodstock on Saturday.

Around the league

The defending Schmaltz Cup Champion Wellesley Applejacks dropped their only game of the opening weekend, 5-0 to New Hamburg in the old St. Clements arena. The future home of the Applejacks, the Wellesley Township Recreation Centre, is still under construction and was expected to be completed in the fall. The township is now saying the facility will be done by the end of the year. The Firebirds second game was also on the road, and they handed Norwich a 6-1 loss in front of nearly 800 fans.

New Hamburg hosts Woodstock on Friday and then heads to Paris on Saturday.

Paris under new ownership

The Titans are the former Paris Mounties who decided to rebrand this season after being sold. After an extensive review process, Titan Hockey Canada, LLC was selected to take over ownership of the franchise following PJHL board approval on May 26. Titan Hockey Canada is led by owners Mike Christian and Jon Clark both originally from the Hamilton/Ancaster area. Christian will serve as the team President and oversee all operations and Clark will serve as a Senior Executive and Board Chairman. Christian brings a wealth of junior hockey experience to Paris both as a player and coach. After competing in the OHL, ECHL, and NHL levels, Mike began coaching junior hockey over 20 years ago, spending seasons as the bench boss with Caledonia, Dundas, and most recently Glanbrook. After several years of playing junior hockey in southern Ontario, Clark moved south to complete business school in the USA and has led the build of numerous successful American-based start-ups.

Lee Griffi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wilmot-Tavistock Gazette