Tavistock gender clinic to be closed by NHS over safety fears

The NHS is shutting down its gender identity clinic for children at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.

The contract for the gender identity service at the Trust will be brought to a close, the NHS said.

It said it intends to build a "more resilient service" by expanding provision, and will establish two services led by specialist children's hospitals in London and the north west.

The NHS aims for these to be fully up and running by Spring 2023.

It follows recommendations from Dr Hilary Cass, who is leading an independent review into Gender Identity Services for children and young people.

Her report warned that children and young people are being forced to endure “lengthy” waits to access gender dysphoria services, putting them at “considerable risk”.

She said there was a need to move away from a model of a sole provider, and instead establish regional services to better meet patients' needs.