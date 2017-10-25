Tavares' tiebreaker finishes hat trick, Isles top Coyotes

NEW YORK (AP) -- The New York Islanders invariably look to their captain John Tavares for a boost and he delivered with a timely hat trick against the struggling Arizona Coyotes.

Tavares completed his three-goal night with a tiebreaking score in the third period, lifting the Islanders over the winless Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Tuesday night.

The Islanders won their third straight and improved to 5-3-1. Jaroslav Halak made 32 saves for New York.

''He was good. Obviously he was on the puck,'' Islanders coach Doug Weight said of his captain's performance. ''He led us tonight. We needed his leadership.''

Adam Pelech had three assists for the Islanders, and fellow defenseman Scott Mayfield cemented the win with his first goal of the season at 17:03, a goal on which Tavares assisted. It was the first goal for an Islanders defenseman this season.

The Coyotes - starting a five-game road trip - fell to 0-8-1 under new coach Rick Tocchet.

''We played hard but a couple of plays here or there went against us and the puck was in the net,'' Tocchet said.

Weight credited the opposition for putting up a good fight against the Islanders, who improved to 3-0-1 on home ice.

''They are a quick team, they want to play fast,'' he said. ''They did a good job of getting out of their zone. They battled.''

Tavares' seventh career three-goal game came on a night when he also moved past Islanders forward Bob Bourne into seventh place on the career franchise goals list. The 27-year-old Tavares has six goals this season and 241 career tallies. Bourne, a swift-skating forward, had 238 goals with the Islanders from 1974-86.

Tavares also passed John Tonelli into seventh place on the team's all-time points list. Tavares now has 547 career points after his four-point night. Tonelli had 544 points during his Islander career, which included winning four Stanley Cups from 1980-83 with Bourne.