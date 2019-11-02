Tavares ruled out vs. Flyers, hopeful for Tuesday return

Ailish ForfarNHL Editor
TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 15: Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares #91 looks on against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at the Scotiabank Arena on October 15, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares for their matchup Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

There was speculation that Tavares would play this weekend after skating with his linemates on Friday and travelling to Philadelphia with the team. He continues to heal from a broken finger sustained in mid-October and has missed six consecutive games where Toronto has gone 2-2-2.

Defenceman Jake Muzzin was injured in Tuesday’s game against the Washington Capitals and will also be out of the lineup Saturday, due to personal reasons.

