Taurus Tarot Horoscopes: May 2022

What does 2022 look like for you, dear Taurus? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you find your highest vibrational self. Remind yourself that energetic change is good—it’s simply asking for you to grow and ascend into a new chapter of your life.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Taurus. And if you’d like more guidance in the year ahead, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

May 2022

page-of-cups-tarot-embed.jpg

Page of Cups: My dear Taurus, this month you will be faced with an opportunity to finally forgive your past once and for all. I mean, how boring does it get to tell yourself and others the same story over and over again, anyways? May will bring a beautiful surprise for you to take into your future—for my single Taurus placements, this could be a romantic interest that sweeps you off of your feet and exceeds your expectations. For my coupled Taurus friends, you may find a new perspective on love that allows it all to feel brand new to you. You are being blessed with this opportunity the moment that you forgive those that you’re still holding resentment toward. Is this an older family member? An ex? Someone who was unkind to you in the past? Whoever it is that’s living rent free in your mind, it’s time to post the eviction notice.

You will also have many chances in May to explore new creative avenues. Spirit is pointing toward something that lights your soul on fire; with this either being your birthday month or the month after (for my Taurus suns), the next few weeks will prove fruitful and to be filled with many causes for celebration if you’re open to it. Don’t forget that sometimes the greatest blessing is simply the absence of chaos—what a beautiful thing that you have the time and ability to be here reading this right now… What other blessings can you count on throughout the month ahead? Spirit could help you name a few. Open your arms to receive it all!

Story continues

April 2022

five-of-pentacles-tarot.png

Five of Pentacles: Ah, Taurus. You are finally getting a break from big life changes in April, and instead will be dealing with the rubble of so much disruption that’s taken place over the last few months. Even though this change could have been positive in nature, change is still change at the end of the day and could leave you feeling confused about who you are in this new chapter of your life. Do not bury the feelings of nostalgia, loneliness, or heartbreak that may be present for you. Instead find healthy ways to cope with heavy emotions this month. I see many of you starting new daily routines that will transform your life, week by week. Foods that work well with your body, exercises that you enjoy rather than feel tortured by, and even new products or supplements that make you feel pampered.

You are also doing deep spring cleaning on your social circle. Remember, it’s okay to feel lonely after cutting off the people who are weighing you down. Even though it’s the right choice, it can still register as wrong in your brain. Give yourself time to readjust to the new space you’ve made before filling it out of fear of being alone. You have so many people around you that admire you, so be selective in April on whom you allow into your home or heart. By the time May arrives, you’ll feel on top of the world with the people you’re surrounded by—if you can make the right choices this month on who stays and who goes.

March 2022

the-empress-tarot-embed.jpg

The Empress: My dear Venusians, the month of March is going to be all about settling into the reality that you want to create for yourself. Whether you feel like you’re already there or fear you’re still standing on square one, March may bring life improvements in all of the ways that you’ve wanted. However, as this is the third Major Arcana card that you’ve received in a row, know that these changes can happen in the form of big, life-changing events such as a job change, a move, a new relationship status, or for some a pregnancy. Whatever the case, your external reality is going to be mirrored by the relationship you have with yourself. As Joseph Campbell once said, “We cannot cure the world of sorrows, but we can choose to live in joy.” March will be about embodying this joy-filled energy. Try to make each day romantic by filling the 24 hours that you’ve been gifted with self-loving acts and more attention to the small details that make up your life.

My suggestion? Truly love yourself from head to toe. You can even integrate daily rituals and products that will remind you of how miraculous it is that you are here! And that you are you! Just like The Empress, you can walk around with your chin held high and your crown feeling shiny and new. Don’t deny how good it feels to celebrate each day; once this becomes your new normal, you may see your life transforming into something beyond your wildest dreams.

February 2022

devil-tarot-embed.jpg

The Devil: Ah, my dear Taurus. This year may feel as though it’s off to a rough and tumble start, but all of this is happening for you to finally wake up to your potential. That doesn’t need to look the same way as it does for anyone else—money, fame, success, marriage, luxury cars—but you should clearly define what a fully actualized life would look like for you, specifically. See if you’re simply following the herd when you ask for what you want.

Imagine a life where getting what you want, connecting with the right people, and making all of the proper career decisions came easily to you. That can be your reality if you start to cut down on all of the excess noise. Get comfortable with silence and solitude this month so you can invite your inner demons to the table—ego, shame, jealousy, guilt, spitefulness—and ask them what they are trying to tell you. If you can create a relationship with your shadow, you will finally be able to keep yourself from being controlled by it. Let go of life on autopilot and start to take control of your own destiny!

January 2022

justice-tarot.png

Justice: You’re fired! Or hired! Whatever the case, pack your bags and get ready to start a new chapter. This isn’t just a new month of a new year for you, Taurus. This is a total 180 from the space you were in this time last year. For most of you, you will be asked to surrender more to the ebbs and flows of the universe. Trying to plan your life out without a guarantee not only wastes your time, but your energy as well. Let yourself get excited about surprises, as I see many of them coming your way throughout the year.

For the month of January, there is potential for documents to be signed (a new home, a job, the creation or dissolution of a marriage, or finishing up a lawsuit of some sort). I see this going in your favor, even if it looks bleak now. Haven’t you heard of spontaneous recovery? It doesn’t just happen with illness of the body, but illness of the heart and mind too! You are changing your entire life around in 2022 for the better.

If you dim your light in order to make other people more comfortable, that will end this month. I sense some of you getting into your feminine energy, regardless of gender. This is the energy of creativity, chaos, receiving, and pleasure. How can you embody these elements on a daily basis? Sing a little louder, dance a little wilder, paint without needing an outline, refurbish your space, change up your hair, start a new workout that you actually enjoy! I also see many of you sharing your insight with others who were in the same position that you were a handful of years ago. You didn’t think the universe subjected you to all of that for nothing, did you? Make 2022 your best year yet by starting it off on the right foot in January. One step in the right direction is better than none.

Originally Appeared on Glamour