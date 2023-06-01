Taurus Tarot Horoscopes: June 2023

What does 2023 look like for you, dear Taurus? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you find your highest vibrational self. Remind yourself that energetic change is good—it’s simply asking for you to grow and ascend into a new chapter of your life. Tarot horoscopes simply show the easiest path toward that growth.

June 2023

ten-of-cups-tarot.jpg

Ten of Cups: Taurus, it seems that you might finally be in a place where you can find peace of mind this month. Have you have broken the chains of unnecessary worry and despair and started to find solace in your own company? Have you have solved the riddle between isolation and solitude and learned it exists right here in this present moment? Instead of thinking that there’s always something better on the other side of the fence, it seems you’ve looked down and realized that the grassy patch where you are perched is actually pretty lush and cozy.

So I encourage you to take time this month to indulge in quiet time at home, in your own company, completely unplugged, and without any distractions. Maybe even consider doing a dopamine detox. That means taking somewhere between three to 10 days without your phone, social media, television, or any sort of media in order to find your way back to a regulated state. My suggestion would be to throw on a cozy robe, light your favorite candle, and cozy up with a good book. You’ll start to realize how much of your fretting was simply from an excessively stimulated brain. Without the constant crashes pings from outside sources, life can actually seem pretty peaceful and fulfilled. I hope you’ll use June to recalibrate and reconsider just how good life can be (and is).

May 2023

four-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Four of Swords: Taurus, what a way to welcome in the month of May! It seems you may be blessed financially and with new opportunities for work, projects, promotions, and more this month. For some of you, this will be through recognition for your work. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was something you did a while back and forgot about. This is especially possible with the Mercury retrograde happening in your sign of Taurus until it stations direct on May 14. Just try not to let the hiccups and disruptions of life get in the way of your enjoying all of the beautiful things around you.

Some of you are also stepping into a chapter of confidence and newfound self-worth after becoming accountable and aware of your own self-sabotaging habits. If you find it routine to put yourself down or play down your accomplishments, this is your sign to let that go in May! Once you start to celebrate yourself, you’ll find that others will want to follow suit. So post about your good news, call a friend to share, or go old-school and shout it from the rooftops. However you want to celebrate, this is your month to shine. If you allow yourself to take center stage, I see it paying off. So it wouldn’t hurt during your birthday season to let everyone know what zodiac team you’re repping either. (I like this fun T-shirt, or buy yourself something from our Taurus gift guide.) You may even strike up the right conversation with a like-minded fellow bull.

April 2023

four-of-swords-tarot.jpg

Four of Swords: Taurus, you have to understand that rest and relaxation are key to your process in order to grow. It’s so much harder to reach the high heights you have in mind for your future if you don’t allow yourself to sit the bench sometimes. Gift yourself some downtime; otherwise you’ll further affirm to your subconscious that you are only worthy and lovable when you’re busy, which then calls in more opportunities and relationships that mirror that belief. If you want to break the cycle, consider this: Stop giving and doing so much! You may feel that this is counterintuitive advice, but your higher self may find that allowing yourself to enjoy rest will help heal your fears and limiting beliefs.

If you have any changes to your appearance planned this month—new hair, cosmetic procedures, wardrobe changes—make sure you are doing them for you and no one else. Actually, I’d consider making sure you are working on your inner self-confidence before you do anything drastic externally. Why? The energy of April is one of introspection, slowing down, and spending time in solitude to finally break the curses of our pasts that may have held us back from true contentment. The good news: I see a new beginning is here, Taurus.

March 2023

ace-of-pentacles.jpg

Ace of Pentacles: Taurus, I see the month of March potentially being jam-packed with financial opportunities for you, but you are going to have to use your discernment on what and who you are saying yes to by remembering money is not the only asset you have. Your time and energy are valuable, nonregenerative assets as well. Say no to something that is 80% of what you are asking for, and in due time something might arrive that exceeds your expectations.

Patience is not only a virtue but a great tool for manifesting what you desire. If you can show the universe that you’re willing to wait for the right blessings, you may find yourself pleasantly surprised by the end of the month with just how good life can get. In the moments where you are fearful due to money, love and attention, or work opportunities being scarce, try to meet that fear with something joyful. Instead of applying to 100 new jobs or swiping on a dating app, what if you took yourself on a long walk and studied that new language you’ve been planning to learn along the way? This small action shows the universe that you are able to weather discomfort with trust. When you trust the process, you will be met with blessings. Don’t be surprised if you get an email filled with good news within that same week.

February 2023

the-fool-tarot.jpg

The Fool: Taurus, this month is going to ask you to consider taking a leap of faith and finally go after the life that you desire in a big way. If you’re on the fence about whether or not you are qualified enough, smart enough, or valuable enough, let me give you the short answer: You are. This is not the time to stagnate, as the energy of February will require you to take steps forward. Be willing to fall, trip, and embarrass yourself along the way while still keeping that beautiful smile aglow. Your life path isn’t meant to be perfect, and you’ll benefit from letting go of judgment about yourself and those around you.

However, I want to remind you that saying yes to just about anyone and everyone does not constitute forward movement. In fact, saying yes too much is how you will waste your precious time. Use discernment, be willing to stick up for yourself, and let the world know that you are ready for the right opportunities…and the right opportunities only!

January 2023

The Chariot: Dear Taurus, 2022 was full of ups and downs, and it seems as though you're still reeling with something that may have ended last year on a sour note. I am here to remind you that you’re not simply stubborn, my bulls. Those horns and your headstrong nature are there to help you through adversity and bring you into greener pastures. Use all of your force and will this month to position yourself somewhere new and vibrant and start 2023 off on the right foot…or hoof.

If you are stressed, unhappy, or generally dissatisfied with a large aspect of your life, now is the time to start your game plan for going in a new direction. You may even decide to take a break from said experience (relationship, job, living situation). Use the powerful new moon on the 21st in fellow fixed sign Aquarius to heighten your desires and bring life to them. Even a small action step in that direction is going to completely change the trajectory of where your life is headed this year.

