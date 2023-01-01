Taurus Tarot Horoscopes: January 2023

What does 2023 look like for you, dear Taurus? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you find your highest vibrational self. Remind yourself that energetic change is good—it’s simply asking for you to grow and ascend into a new chapter of your life.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter.

January 2023

The Chariot: Dear Taurus, 2022 was full of ups and downs, and it seems like you're still reeling with something that may have ended last year on a sour note. I am here to remind you that you're not simply stubborn, my bulls. Those horns and your headstrong nature are there to help you through adversity and bring you into greener pastures. Use all of your force and will this month to position yourself somewhere new and vibrant and start 2023 off on the right foot…or hoof.

If you are stressed, unhappy, or generally dissatisfied with a large aspect of your life, now is the time to start your game plan into going in a new direction. You may even decide to take a break from said experience (relationship, job, living situation). Use the powerful new moon on the 21st in fellow fixed sign Aquarius to heighten your desires and bring life to them. Even a small action step in that direction is going to completely change the trajectory of where your life is headed this year.

