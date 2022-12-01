Taurus Tarot Horoscopes: December 2022

What does 2022 look like for you, dear Taurus? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you find your highest vibrational self. Remind yourself that energetic change is good—it’s simply asking for you to grow and ascend into a new chapter of your life.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter.

December 2022

Two of Cups: Dearest Taurus, it seems that the grass truly is greenest where you water it. I see the relationships that you have cultivated and tended to now fruiting and paying you back in December. It's time for the projects, people, home, and communities that you have dedicated your time and energy to recently to compensate you heavily. It seems like you are getting the recognition that you have always deserved, and it is going to come with blessings. Money, love, and support may all be at your fingertips over the next few weeks. What will you do with all of this extra juicy energy? Might I suggest investing in yourself and your future? Find causes or projects that you believe deeply in and focus there this month.

You would also do well to up your self-care routine. I suggest whisking yourself away somewhere that focuses on your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. (I like the CIVANA Wellness Resort, personally.) Wherever you go, this month is begging for you to embrace transformation. Even if you stay at home, you’ll want to incorporate these principles of wellbeing into your daily life. You won't feel fulfilled by doing the bare minimum for yourself. You're now in the chapter of your life where self-prioritization is a non-negotiable!

November 2022

Eight of Cups: My bulls, although November is asking you to make some serious shifts and changes, don’t worry about the outcome. You may be tasked with high upfront costs, barriers to entry, or some other form of obstacle barring you way into the new life that you’re building. However, the beginning moments of a new chapter are representative of how it ends. I promise that whatever feels heavy and scary right now can be much sweeter once you get the ball rolling. Trust your intuition and know that you’ve chosen to take this leap for the right reasons.

You are ready to reap the fruits of your labor, and this month will show you how capable you are of handling hard tasks and making magic out of the hand you were dealt. Do not consistently subject yourself to the same things that cause you frustration. Instead, let yourself feel fear and try to do things differently. You may just like how it feels to make life work for you instead of you working so hard for life.

October 2022

Queen of Pentacles: Dear Taurus, the month of October is going to be filled with blessings that allow you to feel more rooted and grounded in your life choices. For some of you, this is going to be moving into a home environment that is better suited for your growth and safety. For others, this is going to be branching out into a more prosperous career path. And for some very lucky Taurean babes, it will be both!

This is the month where you see a clear pivot from a chapter of disconnection into one of alignment. Take time to process old grief and emotions in order to enter this new chapter with clarity and gratitude at the forefront.

September 2022

Eight of Wands: Dear Taurus, your dreams may be one step closer in September. It seems new conversations, opportunities, and travel are coming up around the corner for you, and now is a good time to ride the wave. You’ve done a lot of inner work recently; some of my Bulls may even have gone into a bit of a social cave in order to recalibrate. But wherever you’ve been hoping to be on the other side of your inner work, it looks as if that chapter could be arriving to you now!

It may have seemed like a total loss recently, but you could be blessed with a pleasant surprise in September that you have been waiting on for a while now. This will show you that the day you plant the seed is not the same day you eat the fruit, but when that day to bite into your big juicy peach does arrive, the wait will have been worthwhile! Sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labor in September. You may even feel like sharing your blessings with others!

August 2022

Four of Pentacles: Taurus, if you find yourself worrying about being too much or not having enough, then this is the month to consider leaving those thought patterns in the past. Your time on this planet is far too valuable to be so wrapped up in what could be. So what’s going on right now? What’s working well for you? What needs readjusting?

It’s a good time to do some energetic cleansing this month. That means let go of anything (or anyone) that’s holding you back from trusting your process. Allow August 2022 to be a pivotal moment in your journey to greatness. The world is yours, if you’re ready to take it.

July 2022

Ace of Swords: The month of July is going to come with new beginnings, and ideas abound! You are finally coming out of a slump and really putting pen to paper (maybe even literally). You are talented beyond your own comprehension, but it’s important to have your words and actions align with one another this month. Don’t continue to count on days that aren’t promised to you—if you are ready to take leaps into a new lifestyle, now is the time to prove it.

Some of you may be moving, starting a new job, or even forging your own path ahead as you start to move in the right direction. Life is ready for you to take full advantage of what you’ve been given. Even if it feels uncomfortable at first, know that this is your destiny, and there are many factors at play here to support you in achieving your goals. It’s showtime, baby!

June 2022

The Lovers: This month is going to be full of luck and good fortune for you in the love department! If you’re already partnered, expect the love you’re sharing to deepen. If you haven’t yet found that special person, June has a high potential to be the month where it all falls into place.

There will also be moments of deep grieving for your past, but remember that the deeper your capacity to feel, the deeper your capacity to love. Don’t shy away from your emotions—you will be greatly rewarded on the other side! If your work has felt stagnant recently, you will be blessed with creative opportunities that will expand your work and bring your passions to new heights. Stop to ask yourself: Who would I be proud to be 10 years from now? Take small steps each day in that direction; it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, dear Taurus.

May 2022

Page of Cups: My dear Taurus, this month you will be faced with an opportunity to finally forgive your past once and for all. I mean, how boring does it get to tell yourself and others the same story over and over again, anyway? May will bring a beautiful surprise for you to take into your future—for my single Taurus placements, this could be a romantic interest that sweeps you off of your feet and exceeds your expectations. For my coupled Taurus friends, you may find a new perspective on love that allows it all to feel brand-new to you. You are being blessed with this opportunity the moment you forgive those you’re still holding resentment toward. Is this an older family member? An ex? Someone who was unkind to you in the past? Whoever it is that’s living rent-free in your mind, it’s time to post the eviction notice.

You will also have many chances in May to explore new creative avenues. Spirit is pointing toward something that lights your soul on fire; with this being either your birthday month or the month after (for my Taurus suns), the next few weeks will prove fruitful and filled with many causes for celebration if you’re open to it. Don’t forget that sometimes the greatest blessing is simply the absence of chaos—what a beautiful thing that you have the time and ability to be here reading this right now…. What other blessings can you count on throughout the month ahead? Spirit could help you name a few. Open your arms to receive it all!

April 2022

Five of Pentacles: Ah, Taurus. You are finally getting a break from big life changes in April, and instead will be dealing with the rubble of so much disruption that’s taken place over the last few months. Even though this change could have been positive in nature, change is still change at the end of the day and could leave you feeling confused about who you are in this new chapter of your life. Do not bury the feelings of nostalgia, loneliness, or heartbreak that may be present for you. Instead find healthy ways to cope with heavy emotions this month. I see many of you starting new daily routines that will transform your life, week by week. Foods that work well with your body, exercises that you enjoy rather than feel tortured by, and even new products or supplements that make you feel pampered.

You are also doing deep spring cleaning on your social circle. Remember, it’s okay to feel lonely after cutting off the people who are weighing you down. Even though it’s the right choice, it can still register as wrong in your brain. Give yourself time to readjust to the new space you’ve made before filling it out of fear of being alone. You have so many people around you that admire you, so be selective in April on whom you allow into your home or heart. By the time May arrives, you’ll feel on top of the world with the people you’re surrounded by—if you can make the right choices this month on who stays and who goes.

March 2022

The Empress: My dear Venusians, the month of March is going to be all about settling into the reality that you want to create for yourself. Whether you feel like you’re already there or fear you’re still standing on square one, March may bring life improvements in all of the ways that you’ve wanted. However, as this is the third Major Arcana card that you’ve received in a row, know that these changes can happen in the form of big, life-changing events such as a job change, a move, a new relationship status, or for some a pregnancy. Whatever the case, your external reality is going to be mirrored by the relationship you have with yourself. As Joseph Campbell once said, “We cannot cure the world of sorrows, but we can choose to live in joy.” March will be about embodying this joy-filled energy. Try to make each day romantic by filling the 24 hours that you’ve been gifted with self-loving acts and more attention to the small details that make up your life.

My suggestion? Truly love yourself from head to toe. You can even integrate daily rituals and products that will remind you of how miraculous it is that you are here! And that you are you! Just like The Empress, you can walk around with your chin held high and your crown feeling shiny and new. Don’t deny how good it feels to celebrate each day; once this becomes your new normal, you may see your life transforming into something beyond your wildest dreams.

February 2022

The Devil: Ah, my dear Taurus. This year may feel as though it’s off to a rough and tumble start, but all of this is happening for you to finally wake up to your potential. That doesn’t need to look the same way as it does for anyone else—money, fame, success, marriage, luxury cars—but you should clearly define what a fully actualized life would look like for you, specifically. See if you’re simply following the herd when you ask for what you want.

Imagine a life where getting what you want, connecting with the right people, and making all of the proper career decisions came easily to you. That can be your reality if you start to cut down on all of the excess noise. Get comfortable with silence and solitude this month so you can invite your inner demons to the table—ego, shame, jealousy, guilt, spitefulness—and ask them what they are trying to tell you. If you can create a relationship with your shadow, you will finally be able to keep yourself from being controlled by it. Let go of life on autopilot and start to take control of your own destiny!

January 2022

Justice: You’re fired! Or hired! Whatever the case, pack your bags and get ready to start a new chapter. This isn’t just a new month of a new year for you, Taurus. This is a total 180 from the space you were in this time last year. For most of you, you will be asked to surrender more to the ebbs and flows of the universe. Trying to plan your life out without a guarantee not only wastes your time, but your energy as well. Let yourself get excited about surprises, as I see many of them coming your way throughout the year.

For the month of January, there is potential for documents to be signed (a new home, a job, the creation or dissolution of a marriage, or finishing up a lawsuit of some sort). I see this going in your favor, even if it looks bleak now. Haven’t you heard of spontaneous recovery? It doesn’t just happen with illness of the body, but illness of the heart and mind too! You are changing your entire life around in 2022 for the better.

If you dim your light in order to make other people more comfortable, that will end this month. I sense some of you getting into your feminine energy, regardless of gender. This is the energy of creativity, chaos, receiving, and pleasure. How can you embody these elements on a daily basis? Sing a little louder, dance a little wilder, paint without needing an outline, refurbish your space, change up your hair, start a new workout that you actually enjoy! I also see many of you sharing your insight with others who were in the same position that you were a handful of years ago. You didn’t think the universe subjected you to all of that for nothing, did you? Make 2022 your best year yet by starting it off on the right foot in January. One step in the right direction is better than none.

