Taurus Tarot Horoscopes: December 2022

Meghan Rose
·13 min read

What does 2022 look like for you, dear Taurus? Your monthly tarotscopes—or tarot horoscopes, a combination of tarot cards and astrology—are here to help you find your highest vibrational self. Remind yourself that energetic change is good—it’s simply asking for you to grow and ascend into a new chapter of your life.

Read on to see what’s in store for your sign with your monthly tarot horoscope, Taurus. And if you’d like more guidance in the year ahead, check out Glamour’s weekly horoscopes or consult the other zodiac signs’ monthly tarotscope.

Meghan Rose is a Los Angeles–based spiritual advisor, intuitive tarot card reader, and author whose work bridges the magical and the material to create real change. Rose acts as a guide for her clients to help them navigate relationships, career, and everything in between. Learn more at themeghanrose.com and follow her on Tiktok, Instagram, and Twitter.

December 2022

Two of Cups: Dearest Taurus, it seems that the grass truly is greenest where you water it. I see the relationships that you have cultivated and tended to now fruiting and paying you back in December. It's time for the projects, people, home, and communities that you have dedicated your time and energy to recently to compensate you heavily. It seems like you are getting the recognition that you have always deserved, and it is going to come with blessings. Money, love, and support may all be at your fingertips over the next few weeks. What will you do with all of this extra juicy energy? Might I suggest investing in yourself and your future? Find causes or projects that you believe deeply in and focus there this month.

You would also do well to up your self-care routine. I suggest whisking yourself away somewhere that focuses on your physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. (I like the CIVANA Wellness Resort, personally.) Wherever you go, this month is begging for you to embrace transformation. Even if you stay at home, you’ll want to incorporate these principles of wellbeing into your daily life. You won't feel fulfilled by doing the bare minimum for yourself. You're now in the chapter of your life where self-prioritization is a non-negotiable!

November 2022

Eight of Cups: My bulls, although November is asking you to make some serious shifts and changes, don’t worry about the outcome. You may be tasked with high upfront costs, barriers to entry, or some other form of obstacle barring you way into the new life that you’re building. However, the beginning moments of a new chapter are representative of how it ends. I promise that whatever feels heavy and scary right now can be much sweeter once you get the ball rolling. Trust your intuition and know that you’ve chosen to take this leap for the right reasons.

You are ready to reap the fruits of your labor, and this month will show you how capable you are of handling hard tasks and making magic out of the hand you were dealt. Do not consistently subject yourself to the same things that cause you frustration. Instead, let yourself feel fear and try to do things differently. You may just like how it feels to make life work for you instead of you working so hard for life.

October 2022

<h1 class="title">queen-of-pentacles.jpg</h1>

queen-of-pentacles.jpg

Queen of Pentacles: Dear Taurus, the month of October is going to be filled with blessings that allow you to feel more rooted and grounded in your life choices. For some of you, this is going to be moving into a home environment that is better suited for your growth and safety. For others, this is going to be branching out into a more prosperous career path. And for some very lucky Taurean babes, it will be both!

This is the month where you see a clear pivot from a chapter of disconnection into one of alignment. Take time to process old grief and emotions in order to enter this new chapter with clarity and gratitude at the forefront.

September 2022

Eight of Wands: Dear Taurus, your dreams may be one step closer in September. It seems new conversations, opportunities, and travel are coming up around the corner for you, and now is a good time to ride the wave. You’ve done a lot of inner work recently; some of my Bulls may even have gone into a bit of a social cave in order to recalibrate. But wherever you’ve been hoping to be on the other side of your inner work, it looks as if that chapter could be arriving to you now!

It may have seemed like a total loss recently, but you could be blessed with a pleasant surprise in September that you have been waiting on for a while now. This will show you that the day you plant the seed is not the same day you eat the fruit, but when that day to bite into your big juicy peach does arrive, the wait will have been worthwhile! Sit back and enjoy the fruits of your labor in September. You may even feel like sharing your blessings with others!

August 2022

Four of Pentacles: Taurus, if you find yourself worrying about being too much or not having enough, then this is the month to consider leaving those thought patterns in the past. Your time on this planet is far too valuable to be so wrapped up in what could be. So what’s going on right now? What’s working well for you? What needs readjusting?

It’s a good time to do some energetic cleansing this month. That means let go of anything (or anyone) that’s holding you back from trusting your process. Allow August 2022 to be a pivotal moment in your journey to greatness. The world is yours, if you’re ready to take it.

July 2022

Ace of Swords: The month of July is going to come with new beginnings, and ideas abound! You are finally coming out of a slump and really putting pen to paper (maybe even literally). You are talented beyond your own comprehension, but it’s important to have your words and actions align with one another this month. Don’t continue to count on days that aren’t promised to you—if you are ready to take leaps into a new lifestyle, now is the time to prove it.

Some of you may be moving, starting a new job, or even forging your own path ahead as you start to move in the right direction. Life is ready for you to take full advantage of what you’ve been given. Even if it feels uncomfortable at first, know that this is your destiny, and there are many factors at play here to support you in achieving your goals. It’s showtime, baby!

June 2022

<h1 class="title">the-lovers-tarot.png</h1>

the-lovers-tarot.png

The Lovers: This month is going to be full of luck and good fortune for you in the love department! If you’re already partnered, expect the love you’re sharing to deepen. If you haven’t yet found that special person, June has a high potential to be the month where it all falls into place.

There will also be moments of deep grieving for your past, but remember that the deeper your capacity to feel, the deeper your capacity to love. Don’t shy away from your emotions—you will be greatly rewarded on the other side! If your work has felt stagnant recently, you will be blessed with creative opportunities that will expand your work and bring your passions to new heights. Stop to ask yourself: Who would I be proud to be 10 years from now? Take small steps each day in that direction; it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, dear Taurus.

May 2022

<h1 class="title">page-of-cups-tarot-embed.jpg</h1>

page-of-cups-tarot-embed.jpg

Page of Cups: My dear Taurus, this month you will be faced with an opportunity to finally forgive your past once and for all. I mean, how boring does it get to tell yourself and others the same story over and over again, anyway? May will bring a beautiful surprise for you to take into your future—for my single Taurus placements, this could be a romantic interest that sweeps you off of your feet and exceeds your expectations. For my coupled Taurus friends, you may find a new perspective on love that allows it all to feel brand-new to you. You are being blessed with this opportunity the moment you forgive those you’re still holding resentment toward. Is this an older family member? An ex? Someone who was unkind to you in the past? Whoever it is that’s living rent-free in your mind, it’s time to post the eviction notice.

You will also have many chances in May to explore new creative avenues. Spirit is pointing toward something that lights your soul on fire; with this being either your birthday month or the month after (for my Taurus suns), the next few weeks will prove fruitful and filled with many causes for celebration if you’re open to it. Don’t forget that sometimes the greatest blessing is simply the absence of chaos—what a beautiful thing that you have the time and ability to be here reading this right now…. What other blessings can you count on throughout the month ahead? Spirit could help you name a few. Open your arms to receive it all!

April 2022

<h1 class="title">five-of-pentacles-tarot.png</h1>

five-of-pentacles-tarot.png

Five of Pentacles: Ah, Taurus. You are finally getting a break from big life changes in April, and instead will be dealing with the rubble of so much disruption that’s taken place over the last few months. Even though this change could have been positive in nature, change is still change at the end of the day and could leave you feeling confused about who you are in this new chapter of your life. Do not bury the feelings of nostalgia, loneliness, or heartbreak that may be present for you. Instead find healthy ways to cope with heavy emotions this month. I see many of you starting new daily routines that will transform your life, week by week. Foods that work well with your body, exercises that you enjoy rather than feel tortured by, and even new products or supplements that make you feel pampered.

You are also doing deep spring cleaning on your social circle. Remember, it’s okay to feel lonely after cutting off the people who are weighing you down. Even though it’s the right choice, it can still register as wrong in your brain. Give yourself time to readjust to the new space you’ve made before filling it out of fear of being alone. You have so many people around you that admire you, so be selective in April on whom you allow into your home or heart. By the time May arrives, you’ll feel on top of the world with the people you’re surrounded by—if you can make the right choices this month on who stays and who goes.

March 2022

<h1 class="title">the-empress-tarot-embed.jpg</h1>

the-empress-tarot-embed.jpg

The Empress: My dear Venusians, the month of March is going to be all about settling into the reality that you want to create for yourself. Whether you feel like you’re already there or fear you’re still standing on square one, March may bring life improvements in all of the ways that you’ve wanted. However, as this is the third Major Arcana card that you’ve received in a row, know that these changes can happen in the form of big, life-changing events such as a job change, a move, a new relationship status, or for some a pregnancy. Whatever the case, your external reality is going to be mirrored by the relationship you have with yourself. As Joseph Campbell once said, “We cannot cure the world of sorrows, but we can choose to live in joy.” March will be about embodying this joy-filled energy. Try to make each day romantic by filling the 24 hours that you’ve been gifted with self-loving acts and more attention to the small details that make up your life.

My suggestion? Truly love yourself from head to toe. You can even integrate daily rituals and products that will remind you of how miraculous it is that you are here! And that you are you! Just like The Empress, you can walk around with your chin held high and your crown feeling shiny and new. Don’t deny how good it feels to celebrate each day; once this becomes your new normal, you may see your life transforming into something beyond your wildest dreams.

February 2022

<h1 class="title">devil-tarot-embed.jpg</h1>

devil-tarot-embed.jpg

The Devil: Ah, my dear Taurus. This year may feel as though it’s off to a rough and tumble start, but all of this is happening for you to finally wake up to your potential. That doesn’t need to look the same way as it does for anyone else—money, fame, success, marriage, luxury cars—but you should clearly define what a fully actualized life would look like for you, specifically. See if you’re simply following the herd when you ask for what you want.

Imagine a life where getting what you want, connecting with the right people, and making all of the proper career decisions came easily to you. That can be your reality if you start to cut down on all of the excess noise. Get comfortable with silence and solitude this month so you can invite your inner demons to the table—ego, shame, jealousy, guilt, spitefulness—and ask them what they are trying to tell you. If you can create a relationship with your shadow, you will finally be able to keep yourself from being controlled by it. Let go of life on autopilot and start to take control of your own destiny!

January 2022

<h1 class="title">justice-tarot.png</h1>

justice-tarot.png

Justice: You’re fired! Or hired! Whatever the case, pack your bags and get ready to start a new chapter. This isn’t just a new month of a new year for you, Taurus. This is a total 180 from the space you were in this time last year. For most of you, you will be asked to surrender more to the ebbs and flows of the universe. Trying to plan your life out without a guarantee not only wastes your time, but your energy as well. Let yourself get excited about surprises, as I see many of them coming your way throughout the year.

For the month of January, there is potential for documents to be signed (a new home, a job, the creation or dissolution of a marriage, or finishing up a lawsuit of some sort). I see this going in your favor, even if it looks bleak now. Haven’t you heard of spontaneous recovery? It doesn’t just happen with illness of the body, but illness of the heart and mind too! You are changing your entire life around in 2022 for the better.

If you dim your light in order to make other people more comfortable, that will end this month. I sense some of you getting into your feminine energy, regardless of gender. This is the energy of creativity, chaos, receiving, and pleasure. How can you embody these elements on a daily basis? Sing a little louder, dance a little wilder, paint without needing an outline, refurbish your space, change up your hair, start a new workout that you actually enjoy! I also see many of you sharing your insight with others who were in the same position that you were a handful of years ago. You didn’t think the universe subjected you to all of that for nothing, did you? Make 2022 your best year yet by starting it off on the right foot in January. One step in the right direction is better than none.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

Latest Stories

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • The Steph Curry influence on Fred VanVleet's shooting evolution

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss strength's of Steph Curry and Fred VanVleet, the luxury of having point guards who are effective screeners and shooters along with fundamentals behind getting shots off quickly.

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Poulin scores late winner to lift Team Harvey's over Team Adidas at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour showcase

    Marie-Philip Poulin did what she does best on Saturday. The 31-year-old Canadian women's national hockey team star scored Team Harvey's winner with 3:20 to go in the final frame of a 4-3 victory over Team Adidas at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association's Dream Gap Tour showcase in Pittsburgh. Poulin, Canada's captain, is known for coming through in the clutch, having scored Olympic gold-medal winning goals in Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022. Jessie Eldridge, Emily Clar

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • 'A different time:' Stoumbos remembers Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    Helen Stoumbos lined up for what would be a historic Canadian corner kick, all but swallowed up by a jersey that looked more like a red and white parachute. "We got hand-me-downs, our uniforms were all extra extra large. And the jerseys didn't have our names on them and FIFA specifications that our names had to be on the back. And actually our coaches sat the night before with a press, putting all our names on the back," Stoumbos said with a laugh. "A different time." Indeed. When Alphonso Davie

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin's always enjoyed playing on the road. That showed Tuesday when he hit yet another milestone, scoring twice as his Washington Capitals downed the Canucks 5-1 in Vancouver. The 37-year-old Russian now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. “It's always nice when you beat the Great One," Ovechkin said. "It doesn't matter what kind of milestone it is. It's history.” Breaking records is nothing new for the future Hall of Famer and watching his

  • Robertson, Morrissey, Sorokin named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Robertson had a league-leading six goals and added two assists over four contests last week to increase his points streak to 15 games (16 goals, 12 assists). The 23-year-old led the league with 18 goals ahead of Monday night's games, and his 35 points were one behind scoring leader Connor McDavid of the Edmont

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd