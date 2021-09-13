Taurus, a Global Leader in Green Building and Construction, Taps Industry Veteran Eric Bradley to Oversee the Firm’s Sustainability Initiatives

Former Shell New Energies Executive is key component of company’s strategy and commitment to platform-wide electrification and decarbonization through its EcoSmart Solution and RENU Communities subsidiaries

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC , a global private equity real estate firm operating for over 40 years with experience in multifamily, office, logistics, mixed-use, and renewable energy sectors, today announced the appointment of Eric Bradley as Managing Director of New Energies and Sustainable Investments. With state and local governments across the U.S. committed to aggressively reducing carbon emissions, Bradley’s experience building business lines that offer clean, distributed, and resilient energy infrastructure and services further establishes Taurus as the unparalleled leader in energy efficient real estate across asset classes.



Bradley joins Taurus as Managing Director overseeing the firm’s two subsidiaries – EcoSmart SolutionTM, a green energy service provider that designs and delivers innovative geothermal infrastructure combined with distributed energy resources, and RENU CommunitiesTM, the retrofit arm leading the transition to a carbon neutral built environment. In this role, Bradley will oversee capital raising efforts, business growth for these subsidiaries, and identify additional partnerships or investments to complement the Taurus clean energy offering. Bradley will also drive Taurus’ Sustainability program and oversee its broader ESG objectives.

“Taurus is a leader in sustainable real estate investing, and an innovator in new energy services with EcoSmart Solution and RENU Communities. This is an exciting time to bring innovative clean energy technologies like geothermal, solar and energy storage, and electric vehicle services to the to the new and built environment,” stated Eric Bradley. “I’m also looking forward to joining my former Shell colleague, Greg Wolfson, who recently joined EcoSmart Solution full-time as Chief Technology Officer, in developing new technologies in energy management to provide cleaner and more resilient energy for customers.”

Bradley’s unmatched knowledge and understanding of sustainable technologies and how they can be applied to the built environment is in-stride with Taurus’ commitment to lowering water and energy consumption, decarbonizing new and existing buildings in all asset classes, and providing high quality working and living spaces to its tenants.

“We are thrilled to have Eric at the helm of two critical areas of our organization as we further our commitment to sustainability,” said Peter A. Merrigan, CEO of Taurus. “Energy efficient building and decarbonization is central to our purpose, and Eric’s deep industry knowledge and expertise in the energy sector is incredibly valuable as we look to build upon our track record as a leader in renewable investments.”

A veteran in the renewable industry, Bradley brings over 29 years of experience in the energy and energy technology sector. He has held leadership positions at Engie North America, helping the company transition from a traditional power generator and electricity retailer towards energy services, energy storage and clean energy infrastructure, and at Reliant Energy’s retail division to scale up its competitive energy offers. Prior to Taurus, Bradley was Global Head of Distributed Energy at Shell New Energies, helping to launch their business in distributed energy solutions.

About Taurus Investment Holdings, LLC

Established in 1976, Taurus is a global real estate private equity firm with over 40 years of experience as a general partner, investor, and operator. Currently active in the United States, Western Europe, Asia, and South America, the firm makes strategic investments into value-add, core-plus, and development opportunities.

Throughout North America and Europe, Taurus is consistently recognized as one of the premier owner operators of both directly managed and joint venture commercial real estate. To date, Taurus has purchased and developed more than 54 million square feet (5.01 million square meters) of residential, office, industrial, retail, and other commercial real estate assets throughout the world with a total acquisition value of over $8 billion. www.tiholdings.com.

