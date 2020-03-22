Taurus daily horoscope

Photo credit: Elle UK

Sunday 22, March

Aggressive Mars and powerful Pluto join forces in your spiritual zone today, bringing your feelings about otherworldly things to an intense crescendo. The last few days have really been unprecedented, but as this aspect fades that edge should feel less sharp.

Saturday 21, March

Big Daddy Saturn moves into Aquarius late tonight, for the first time in 29.5 years. This is a MAJOR EVENT, Taurus, and should not be ignored, as it can have a powerful effect on your career and professional status during the next 2.5 years. What do you want to achieve on the world stage? You're about to find out.

Friday 20, March

The first day of spring is also the beginning of the Sun's annual journey through your dream zone. This is another way of saying it's time to go deep into your own soul and psyche to see what you need. Your birthday season is just a month a way, so use the next four weeks for powerful reflection.

Thursday 19, March

This is the last day of the Sun's trajectory through your house of friends, and what a time it's been, Taurus. If you're still learning how to remake your relationships to your community and your colleagues, this is a really fine day to set those intentions. The energy is about to shift considerably.

Wednesday 18, March

The Moon remains in your sister earth sign today but Pluto and Mars are making things a bit challenging. Deep breaths, Taurus - people around you are just as stressed as you and they might act stubborn in a way that's familiar to you. It's time for you to soften a bit to make things flow.

Tuesday 17, March

With the Moon heading into Capricorn (your sister earth sign) your sense of strength and grounding begins to return over the next few days, Taurus. It's hard for you to wrap your brain around recent events, but now that you've got this positive lunar energy, you should feel a lot more capable of making any necessary adjustments.

Monday 16, March

The lessons of the last few weeks have really been something else, Taurus. Mercury went direct already, but today it reaches the degree it was in at the beginning of the month, bringing you back to that time. Did you make a decision or face a crisis? You're getting answers about that now.

