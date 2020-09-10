Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Confirms Date for Official Launch of its Rainbow Deluxe Sampler Pack: Sunday - September 20, 2020

SEPT 10th NOON PR

This Innovative New Product Offering to be Exclusively Available on the Company’s E-Commerce Platform ( www.taurigum.com )





New York, NY, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today confirmed the highly anticipated upcoming product launch, for its Rainbow Deluxe Sampler Pack (“Rainbow Pack”). The Rainbow Pack will officially launch on Sunday, September 20, 2020, exclusively available on the Company’s E-Commerce platform ( www.taurigum.com ). The Company received notification from its contract manufacturer, Per Os Biosciences, LLC (“Per Os Bio”), that inventory for its 6thTauri-Gum™ flavor, Pear Bellini (“Immune Booster”), will arrive next week at its E-Commerce fulfillment facility. There have been substantial levels of interest in the Rainbow Pack and the pre-sales (which commenced on July 28, 2020) have been very strong. The Company is confident the launch of its Rainbow Pack will accelerate growth, with respect to its highest margin E-Commerce business segment.

As of September 10, 2020, the Company has already generated record Quarterly E-Commerce sales – during this current operating Quarter (2ndFiscal Quarter 2021).

Pre- Sale(s) Link: Link: https://taurigum.com/products/rainbow-deluxe-sampler-pack

Additionally, the Company is in the final stages of completing a major Joint Venture Partnership Agreement (“JVP Agreement”) to enhance both the profile and scale of this upcoming Rainbow Pack launch. It is anticipated that this JVP Agreement will be mutually executed within days.

THE COMPLETE Tauri-Gum™ PRODUCT LINE (Rainbow Pack):





(RAINBOW PACK Contains One Blister Pack of Each Flavor + Special Decorative Band)





COLOR PRODUCT DESCRIPTION





1) RED . . . Pomegranate Flavor CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™

2) ORANGE . . . Blood Orange Flavor CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™

3) YELLOW. . . Peach-Lemon Flavor CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™

4) GREEN. . . Pear Bellini Flavor Vitamin C/Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum™

5) BLUE. . . Mint Flavor CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™

6) PURPLE . . . Black Currant Flavor CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™





ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.





Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Peach-Lemon). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

