Taulupe Faletau ruled out of Six Nations with broken arm

Wales's Taulupe Faletau has been ruled out of the Six Nations after breaking his arm again, The Independent understands.

The Bath forward sustained the break during Saturday’s 18-16 victory over Wasps in what was his return to action after fracturing his forearm in October of last year.

Despite insisting in the wake of that win that he would be fully fit for Wales’ Six Nations opener against France, it’s believed the 28-year-old suffered a recurrence of his previous injury without knowing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following a medical assessment on Monday, the full extent of Faletau’s latest injury was revealed.

Faletau’s absence leaves Warren Gatland short of options at No 8 for the Six Nations. The Dragons’ Ross Moriarty is likely to fill in, with the player set to be fit after recovering from concussion, though Blues back-rower Joss Navidi remains a possibility for Gatland.

Read more

Underhill ruled out of entire Six Nations due to ankle surgery

After Saturday’s win, Faletau struck a confident tone as he discussed his arm.

“I am pretty confident in my arm,” he said. “I have done all my rehab and it feels pretty strong, so I have confidence from that and can crack on with the game. I hope to be involved in the next two games and I do as much as I can to be available [for Wales].”

His injury adds to Gatland’s squad concerns for the Six Nations, with question marks hanging over the likes of Leigh Halfpenny (concussion), Nicky Smith (ankle) and Dan Lydiate (elbow).