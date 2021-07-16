Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO subscription opens today; check how to apply

The initial public offering (IPO) of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem launched on Friday, 16 July. The IPO will close for subscription on 20 July.

The 500 crore public issue includes an offer for sale worth Rs 275 crore by the promoter and promoter group and fresh issue worth Rs 225 crore. The price band for Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,073 to Rs 1,083 per equity share.

The funds generated by the fresh issue proceeds are going to be used to expand the manufacturing facility in Dahej. They will also be used for the upgradation of the R&D facility in Vadodara.

Most analysts have given the IPO a subscribe rating. The minimum number of equity shares that subscribers have to bid for are 13 and thereafter, they can bid in the multiple of 13.

Subscribers can bid for the IPO shares through their Demat account. They should also have a trading application like Angel Broking, Zerodha and a UPI ID on BHIM app.

For investing in the IPO through Zerodha, take the following steps: >Step 1: Open the app and under console, select the option for IPO >Step 2: Select the IPO of your choice >Step 3: Enter your UPI ID and select your investor type >Step 4: Now enter the lot size and then tick on the cut off price to increase your chances of allotment >Step 5: Once done with this step, click on confirm and submit >Step 6: Accept the mandate request on your BHIM app for proceeding with the IPO

For subscribing through Upstox application, similar steps need to be followed after opening the app or logging in to the website. If bidders want to apply for any IPO through their bank, they can do that by accessing internet banking.

