Tatum scores 38, Celtics hold Pacers to season-low point total and snap their 6-game winning streak

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points, making a season-high eight 3-pointers, and Jaylen Brown added 31 points as the Boston Celtics beat Indiana 118-101 on Saturday night, snapping the Pacers’ six-game winning streak.

Tatum, who also had 13 rebounds and six assists, combined with Brown for 27 of the Celtics’ 46 baskets on a night they shot 51% from the field and never trailed.

Boston, which came into the game third in the NBA in field-goal percentage defense (.449) and third in rebound rate, limited the Pacers to a season-low point total and outrebounded them 70-42.

Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana with 20 points while All-Star Tyrese Haliburton finished with 17 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals.

JAZZ 120, 76ERS 109

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 33 points and 13 rebounds, and Collin Sexton added 22 points and 10 assists to lead Utah past Philadelphia.

Reigning MVP and two-time defending scoring champion Joel Embiid missed the game for Philadelphia because of swelling in his left knee.

The 76ers not only suffered a 36-point defeat to the Knicks on Friday, they lost Embiid and also Tobias Harris to an ankle injury. The Sixers also played without key rotation players De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine soreness) and Robert Covington (illness).

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 25 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 24. Philadelphia fell to 2-6 without Embiid.

KNICKS 121, WIZARDS 105

WASHINGTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 39 points, Jalen Brunson had 33 and New York won its fourth straight game, beating Washington.

Coming off an impressive 128-92 win at Philadelphia on Friday night, the Knicks (21-15) led throughout and had a 60-34 lead late in the first half, causing the thousands of New York fans in Washington to loudly chant: “Let’s go Knicks! Let’s go Knicks!”

Randle’s 39 points were two off his season high. Isaiah Hartenstein had 19 rebounds for the Knicks.

Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points but the Wizards lost their fourth straight. Deni Avdija had 23.

