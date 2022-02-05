Tatum scores 24, leads Celtics to 102-93 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 24 points in 28 minutes, and the Boston Celtics extended their winning streak to four games with a 102-93 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

Jaylen Brown scored 13 points for the Celtics, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Josh Richardson scored 12 points and Robert Williams had 11 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Boston, which never trailed and led by as many as 24 points.

Hamidou Diallo had 21 points and 14 rebounds as Detroit wrapped up a four-game homestand and lost for the seventh time in eight games. Saddiq Bey scored 21 points and Jerami Grant added 10 points.

Boston held Detroit to a season-low point total in the first half and led 46-31 at the break. The Pistons’ previous first-half low was 37 points against the New York Knicks on Dec. 21.

Tatum scored 19 points in the third quarter as the Celtics led 78-56 heading into the fourth quarter.

TIP INS

Detroit rookie guard Cade Cunningham, the top pick in last year’s draft, missed his second consecutive game due to a right hip pointer. “It’s nothing serious, but we’re going to be cautious with it,” coach Dwane Casey said. “He’s just got to get those muscles in his behind firing the right way and the soreness out.” … The Pistons were also missing guard Josh Jackson (right lumbar spine spasm). ... Celtics forward Al Horford was held out in the fourth quarter due to a sore right foot. ... The Celtics have won seven of their last nine games on Detroit’s home court. … The teams will play three more times over the next five weeks — in Detroit on Feb. 26 and in Boston on Feb. 16 and March 11.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Visit Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Pistons: Visit Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Dana Gauruder, The Associated Press

