Tatum nets 37, leads Celtics past Morant, Grizzlies 120-107

  • Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the final minute of the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Boston. Tatum scored 37 points as the Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 120-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) yells as he hangs on the rim on a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Boston. Tatum scored 37 points as the Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 120-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) threads between Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, right, and forward Jason Tatum (0) on a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) is helped off the court after an apparent injury during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Boston. Tatum scored 37 points as the Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 120-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis (27) blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Boston. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 120-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Celtics center Al Horford, right, blocks a shot by Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Boston. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 120-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) slams a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Boston. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 120-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) takes a shot over Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 3, 2022 in Boston. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 120-107. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
DOUG ALDEN
·2 min read
In this article:
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Boston Celtics past the Memphis Grizzlies 120-107 on Thursday night.

Al Horford had 21 points and 15 rebounds, Robert Williams finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics, who shot 51.7% and won for the ninth time in 11 games. Marcus Smart finished with 18 points and 12 assists, Derrick White scored 12 and Grant Williams 11.

Ja Morant, coming off a career-high 52 points Monday night in a win over San Antonio, scored 38 for Memphis after struggling through the first quarter. Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and seven assists.

Boston started pulling away in the second half, opening the third period on a 10-2 run and then turning to Tatum, who was celebrating his 24th birthday, throughout the fourth.

After Bane hit a 3-pointer that pulled Memphis within 91-84, Tatum scored six straight for Boston and followed that with an assist on a jumper by Payton Pritchard that put Boston up 99-84. Tatum scored the next eighth points for Boston, then added a 3-pointer that finished off the Grizzlies, giving Boston a 115-100 lead with 1:34 left to play.

Morant, who was 0 for 6 in the first quarter with a pair of free throws, ended up scoring 30 points in the second half as he tried to keep the Grizzlies within range. He did show his leaping ability late in the second quarter on an alley-oop, slamming down a one-handed dunk off a pass from Kyle Anderson to pull the Grizzlies within 45-42 with 1:39 to go before halftime.

SHORT-HANDED

Already missing starting forward Jaylen Brown with a sprained right ankle, the Celtics lost his replacement to the same injury early in the first quarter when Aaron Nesmith rolled his ankle after going up for a defensive rebound. He did not return.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Never recovered from a slow start, making 8 of 29 shots in the first quarter and hitting just 2 of 14 3-pointers. ... G/F John Konchar missed his second straight game with a sprained left ankle.

Celtics: First-year coach Ime Udoka was named the NBA Eastern Conference coach of the month Monday after Boston went 9-2 in February. … Boston led 26-20 at the end of the first quarter despite committing six turnovers.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Celtics: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

