Tatum leads Boston into matchup with New York

New York Knicks (13-16, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (14-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -4.5; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against New York. He's seventh in the league averaging 26.2 points per game.

The Celtics are 3-3 in division games. Boston is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Knicks are 8-13 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won 138-134 in overtime in the last meeting on Oct. 20. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 35 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 46 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Smart is averaging 11 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 28.2 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Evan Fournier is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, while averaging 12.4 points. Randle is shooting 43.2% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 104.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Al Horford: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Dennis Schroder: out (illness), Sam Hauser: out (health protocols), Jabari Parker: out (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (health and safety protocols), RJ Barrett: out (health and safety protocols), Kevin Knox II: out (health and safety protocols), Quentin Grimes: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press