Tatum and the Celtics play Philadelphia with 1-0 series lead

Philadelphia 76ers (43-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Boston Celtics (48-24, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Celtics -6; over/under is 217

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Boston leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last matchup 109-101. Jayson Tatum scored 32 points to lead Boston to the victory and Joel Embiid scored 26 points in defeat for Philadelphia.

The Celtics are 9-6 in division play. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 47.8 points per game in the paint led by Jaylen Brown averaging 9.

The 76ers are 28-18 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is sixth in the league allowing only 108.4 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 45% and averaging 23.4 points. Brown is averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

Embiid is averaging 23 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the 76ers. Tobias Harris is averaging 18.2 points and seven rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points on 44.5% shooting.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Gordon Hayward: day to day (right ankle).

76ers: Glenn Robinson III: out (oblique), Ben Simmons: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

