Tatum and the Celtics take on Ingram and the Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans (26-20, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-11, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Boston for a non-conference matchup.

The Celtics have gone 20-2 at home. Boston has a 4-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans are 12-10 on the road. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 44.4 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 9.6.

The 120.3 points per game the Celtics score are 7.3 more points than the Pelicans allow (113.0). The Pelicans are shooting 48.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 45.0% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Celtics. Jrue Holiday is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Brandon Ingram is scoring 21.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 117.0 points, 47.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 121.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (ankle).

Pelicans: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press